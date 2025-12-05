Why Teachers' Unions In Maharashtra Called A Statewide School Bandh Today

Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools and colleges across Maharashtra are closed today, December 5, 2025, due to a statewide bandh called by teachers' unions over several pending demands.

At least 30 teachers' unions from across the state are participating in the strike, seeking resolution to issues related to government education policies, including the staffing pattern and the requirement of clearing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for teachers to remain in service.

The Maharashtra government has issued notices regarding the strike and the resulting closure of schools. Ahead of the bandh, the Maharashtra Education Department issued a circular directing all schools to remain open and warned that staff violating the order would face a one-day salary cut. The directive applies to government, aided, unaided, and self-financed institutions. The unions are protesting the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), which is mandatory for qualifying as a teacher.

State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse told the media that the government has no role in setting TET requirements, adding that a Supreme Court verdict has made TET mandatory for teachers to continue in service, The Times of India reported on December 4.

School Holidays In Other States

Earlier, schools in Chennai and surrounding districts were closed due to incessant heavy rainfall triggered by remnants of Cyclone Ditwah. However, there was no update on school closures in Chennai or nearby areas for today.

Cyclone Ditwah has also affected weather conditions across the southern coastal region, disrupting normal life in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and southern interior Karnataka.