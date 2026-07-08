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Heavy Rainfall Triggers Rockfall In Uttarakhand, 32 Roads Closed

Most parts of Uttarakhand received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with falling debris from the hills leading to closure of 32 roads, officials said.

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Heavy Rainfall Triggers Rockfall In Uttarakhand, 32 Roads Closed
The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most areas of the state for Wednesday.

Most parts of Uttarakhand received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with falling debris from the hills leading to closure of 32 roads, officials said.

According to the Dehradun Meteorological Centre, Pantnagar recorded 107 mm rainfall, followed by Chorgalia (79.5 mm), Rudrapur (43.5 mm), Yamkeshwar (38 mm), Kichha (32.5 mm), Khanpur (27 mm), Dehradun and Laksar (19 mm each), Hathibarkala (15 mm), Pithoragarh (8.9 mm), and Lohaghat (8 mm).

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 32 roads are blocked due to debris accumulation caused by the rain. Efforts to clear and reopen them are underway.

The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most areas of the state for Wednesday, also predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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