Monsoon Fury In Jammu And Kashmir, Floods, Landslides Damage Infrastructure

Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts, damaging roads, vehicles and property, while authorities urged people to remain alert as adverse weather conditions continued across the region.

A flash flood triggered by heavy overnight rainfall struck Thathri sub-division in Doda district, causing extensive damage to houses, vehicles and other property.

The sudden rise in water levels in local streams sent floodwaters rushing through the entire Thathri market, leaving a trail of destruction. Large stones, mud and debris were carried along with the floodwaters into residential areas, reaching people's homes and causing further damage. Several vehicles were also damaged after roads and marketplaces were inundated.

Residents said the flood hit unexpectedly, leaving people struggling to deal with the situation. Authorities have begun assessing the damage, while restoration and relief operations are underway.

Local residents alleged that debris generated during link road construction work is routinely dumped into the Thathri stream. According to them, the accumulation of debris obstructs the natural flow of water and contributes to frequent flooding in the area.

They said such flooding repeatedly damages homes, property and livelihoods, and urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Doda-Kishtwar Highway Damaged

Incessant rainfall also triggered flash floods that damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway on Monday, disrupting vehicular movement in the region.

Officials said huge quantities of mud, boulders and debris were deposited on the highway following the flooding. A portion of the road was damaged, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the route.

In neighbouring Kishtwar district, heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide and mudslide near the tunnel area of the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

The landslide added to the disruption caused by the continuing spell of bad weather in the hilly districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

Administration Issued Advisory

The administration had earlier issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities urged people, especially those living near rivers, streams and nallahs, to remain vigilant and avoid unsafe locations during the ongoing spell of rain.

Samba Records Highest Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, Samba recorded the highest rainfall in the Jammu region during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday, receiving 90 mm of rain.

It was followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

(With inputs from agencies)