Flash Floods In J&K Bury Machinery At Power Project Site, Block Highway

Relentless rain unleashed flash floods that tore through parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda regions on Monday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A sudden flash flood turned into a moving mountain of water, mud, and house-sized boulders in a matter of minutes that slammed into the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar.

The flood originated in the upper reaches after heavy overnight rainfall. As the water came rushing down the steep slopes, it picked up everything in its path, including loose soil, rocks, and massive boulders.

By the time the gushing stream reached the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) area of the Kwar project, it was no longer just water. It was a violent slurry of debris moving with the force of a mudslide.

Several heavy dumpers, trucks, JCBs and other machinery were parked at the site. The torrent hit them head-on, first knocking them off balance, then dragging them and finally entombing them under feet of mud and boulders. In visuals from the site, only the tips of tippers and the arms of excavators could be seen poking out from under the debris.

Officials confirmed no loss of life or injuries in the incident.

Restoration Underway

The moment the flood waters receded, project authorities and personnel launched a debris clearance operation. Multiple excavators and loaders have been pressed into service to cut through the sludge and pull out the buried vehicles. Work to restore normalcy at the site is ongoing.

The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, being developed on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, is one of the key hydropower projects currently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir.

NH-244 Also Blocked

The Doda-Kishtwar stretch of National Highway 244 was blocked near Prem Nagar in Doda after flash floods dumped huge quantities of debris onto the road. Several roadside-parked vehicles were also buried.

National Highways authorities and the district administration have deployed men and machinery to clear the highway. Commuters have been advised to avoid the route until it is reopened.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation across Chenab Valley as restoration work continues. People have been urged to stay away from rivers, streams, and construction sites during heavy rain.