Driven By Love, Divided By Border: PoK Man Who Crossed LoC For Lover Sent Back

A 22-year-old man from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Baramulla district in May to meet a woman he met on social media and claim his alleged ancestral land, was handed over to Pakistan Army officials on Saturday.

"A POJK resident, Zeeshan Mir S/O Lal Mir, who was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector on 31 May 26, was repatriated on 04 July 2026 at 1224 hrs (IST)," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Mir was troubled by constant pressure from his family to earn a living and shoulder the financial burdens of the household, officials close to the investigation told news agency PTI. According to the officials, Mir connected with Irum Bano, a resident of Baramulla's Tulwari village, on Snapchat, and the friendship quickly turned into a deep emotional bond.

During this time, they discovered that Mir's ancestors originally hailed from the same village Bano lived in. Once Mir shared his domestic troubles with Bano, she suggested he cross the border and come to her village.

According to the officials, the duo planned that Mir would cross the border, surrender directly to the army, and serve a legal sentence that was mandated for illegal entry into the country. Once released, Mir would legally claim his family's ancestral property in the village and settle down.

Mir was, however, caught by the Indian Army during his attempt in May. Following interrogation, Bano was summoned to verify Mir's claims, where she appealed to the authorities to let Mir stay back.

The security agencies then verified the narrative to rule out any external manipulation or covert angles before deciding on the legal course of action.

On Saturday, the Army said Mir was formally handed over to Pakistan Army officials at the Kaman Aman Setu.

During his stay in India, Mir was treated with dignity, compassion and due care, reflecting the Army's commitment to humanitarian values and professional conduct, the Chinar Corps said.