"Pakistan Will Disintegrate On Its Own": Himachal Governor On PoK Protest

Predicting Pakistan's disintegration, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said the ongoing unrest in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) will hasten the collapse of Islamabad's illegal hold over the region.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gupta drew parallels between the current crackdown on protestors in PoJK and Pakistan's 1971 atrocities in East Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"Pakistan will disintegrate on its own and will cease to exist on the world map. Today, every region - be it Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or Sindh - wants to break away from Pakistan," Gupta said.

Calling the situation in PoJK deeply painful, he added: "The atrocities being committed on people there are the same as what Pakistan did in East Pakistan in 1971. That led to Pakistan being split into two and Bangladesh being born."

Gupta said protestors in PoJK had taken to the streets demanding basic amenities, but were met with bullets. "Instead of addressing their demands, Pakistan fires on them with AK-47s. The Pakistan Army is involved in loot, rape, and plunder - exactly what Yahya Khan and Zulfikar Bhutto did in the past. General Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif are repeating the same today," he said.

Asserting India's claim, the Governor said, "PoJK is our part. Expressing concern over it is natural. The day is not far when such incidents will trigger their own collapse."

He claimed Pakistan never treated Kashmir as its own. "Now, people in PoJK praise PM Modi. They compare their situation with India."

"Rulers there are filling their own coffers while human rights violations continue. They send terrorists here, and now they unleash brutality on their own people," he said.

According to Gupta, sentiment on this side has also shifted. "Even those here who once praised Pakistan now realise it is not their well-wisher."

Contrasting India's growth with Pakistan's turmoil, he said, "India will take the international community into confidence. Look at our progress - airports, development, health, Ayushman Bharat. The country is moving ahead. Our diplomacy is firm. The world is looking towards India."

"India has emerged as a power. Here in Kashmir, you see peace. Earlier, there were stone-pelting and shutdown calls. Now all such voices are silent. The tricolour is being respected," said the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

"In the coming times, everyone will understand. Those who were misleading them will be exposed. We will ensure that those indulging in such acts face action," Gupta added.