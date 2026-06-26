Student Risks Life To Rescue Stranded Dog During Arunachal Flash Flood

Amid devastation caused by a flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, a Class XI student risked his life to rescue a stranded dog from raging waters.

The student, identified as Bishnu Sinha of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Yazali, was himself caught when floodwaters surged through the NEEPCO area. Despite the life-threatening situation, he noticed a dog struggling in the strong current and immediately moved to rescue it.

Ignoring the risk to his own safety, Bishnu managed to pull the animal out of the floodwaters and bring it to safe ground. The act has drawn widespread appreciation, with many praising his compassion.

Following the rescue, Bishnu was taken to Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Officials said six districts - Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, and Upper Subansiri - have been cut off from the rest of the state due to heavy rainfall.

Landslides have also been reported on the Itanagar-Hoj-Yazali stretch of National Highway 13.

Amid widespread damage caused by the floods, the incident has drawn attention for the student's decision to rescue a stranded animal.