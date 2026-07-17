In Flood-Battered Arunachal, Elephants Become The Only Lifeline

Shattered by nature, villagers are relying on elephants to transport essential supplies to remote villages in the flood-ravaged Nari-Koyu constituency of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district.

The recent flash floods left the constituency's entire road network devastated. Communication, particularly with villages under the Koyu circle, was severely disrupted after roads and bridges were washed away. Even today, more than 12 villages remain cut off as key routes are yet to be restored.

Under these circumstances, the administration, with active support from local villagers, has turned to elephants to ferry relief materials and essential supplies such as fuel and medicines. The task is far from easy.

These gentle giants must navigate steep hills, turbulent rivers and miles of rocky terrain. Despite the difficult conditions, they continue carrying heavy loads on their backs, reaching places that remain inaccessible by road.

Their silent yet significant contribution has become a lifeline for hundreds of flood-affected people during one of the state's toughest times.

It has been nearly three weeks since Arunachal Pradesh was hit by cloudbursts, followed by heavy rainfall and flash floods. The disaster has left several parts of the frontier state battered and struggling to recover.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), more than one lakh people continue to be affected by the current wave of natural disasters. Although water levels in several rivers have receded, thousands are still grappling with the aftermath of flash floods triggered by at least three cloudbursts.

Among the worst-hit districts are Keyi Panyor, Lower Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Siang, Kra Daadi, Tirap, Changlang and East Kameng. Government data shows that 12 people have died and 29 others have been injured.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Kiren Rijiju visited the state on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their visit was followed by an eight-member high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team, which assessed the damage on the ground.

Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tai Tagak, after visiting the affected areas, urged the Centre to announce a special relief and rehabilitation package for the state. Given the scale of the destruction, many residents have compared this year's disaster to the devastation caused by the 1950 Assam earthquake.

Meanwhile, Advocate Kenbom Bagra, Zonal Director (NER) of the International Human Rights Organization, has urged the Centre to declare the floods in Arunachal Pradesh a national disaster and sanction a special relief package of Rs 5,000 crore.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Bagra said the situation on the ground remains alarming, with many people deprived of basic necessities, including food, shelter, clean drinking water and healthcare facilities.