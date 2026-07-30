Assam Flood Deaths Rise To 78, Weather Office Issues Heavy Rain Alert

Although floodwaters have begun receding across parts of the state, Assam remains on high alert as the number of deaths due to floods has risen to 78.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the next three days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the Northeast and raising fears of a fresh spell of flooding.

Seven districts in Assam continue to remain flood-affected, with more than three lakh people impacted and over 550 villages still submerged. Authorities recovered three more bodies in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 78.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland between July 30 and August 1, increasing the risk of floods, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

An Orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district.

In Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected over East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley, while neighbouring Assam districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, could also be affected. Similar alerts have been issued for Mon, Wokha and Mokokchung districts of Nagaland.

The IMD has cautioned that the fresh spell of rain could aggravate waterlogging, flooding, flash floods, localised landslides and disrupt vehicular movement in vulnerable areas.

The warning comes days after another spell of floods devastated large parts of Upper Assam. According to the Assam government, the flooding was largely triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall in Nagaland, particularly in Mokokchung, which recorded a 493 per cent departure from normal rainfall on July 19. Wokha recorded a 108 per cent departure, while Mon recorded a 45 per cent departure.

Localised extremely heavy rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar further worsened the flood situation across the affected districts.

Disaster management authorities are closely monitoring river levels and have urged people living in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant.