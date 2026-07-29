How Social Influencers, Non-Profits Are Helping Assam Flood Relief Efforts

Even as the flood situation gradually improves in parts of Upper Assam, thousands of families are still struggling to return to normal life. While government agencies continue rescue and rehabilitation work, citizens, social media influencers, student bodies, NGOs and community organisations have stepped in to support people in villages that remain cut off or are receiving limited assistance.

According to official figures, the floods have claimed more than 75 lives so far and affected over 3.3 lakh people across the state. Relief operations are continuing through 81 relief camps and 34 relief distribution centres. Personnel from the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and the civil administration remain deployed in the worst-affected districts.

The Assam government has also increased the ex gratia for the families of those who died in the floods to Rs 9 lakh.

Away from the official relief network, community groups have started raising donations through local campaigns and social media. The funds are being used to purchase food, drinking water, medicines, baby food, clothing and other essentials for families staying in relief camps or stranded in remote villages.

Among those leading these initiatives are social media influencers from Assam, like Homoy Gogoi, Abhoyob Bhuyan, Nilakshi, Krishnakshi and Bhaskar Dutta, along with the community platform Aakut-Bikut. Working with local volunteers, they have been collecting donations and delivering relief to villages across Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Also read: Assam Floods: Why Extreme Rainfall Turns Into A Recurring Disaster

The Guwahati Press Club has also expanded its relief work beyond distributing essential supplies. With concerns over water-borne diseases and poor sanitation emerging after floodwaters began receding, the organisation has started medical camps in affected areas.

Organising Secretary Dipankar Kalita said the need for healthcare has become as urgent as food relief.

"We are trying every possible way to help the people affected in the three worst-hit districts. Although floodwaters have started receding in some places, people are now facing serious health-related challenges. We are organising healthcare camps with doctors and healthcare providers while continuing relief distribution. Journalists and many well-wishers have come forward to support this initiative," Kalita said.

He appealed to people to contribute baby food, mosquito nets, mosquito repellents, soaps, detergents, bleaching powder, phenyl, antiseptic lotions, medicines, undergarments and dry food. The medical camps are being organised with support from the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), Northeast Chapter.

Homoy Gogoi has spent the past few days travelling by boat to marooned villages, distributing relief materials and financial assistance. During the drive, he handed over Rs 1 lakh each to two flood-affected families. One of his rescue videos, showing him saving a stranded dog, has also drawn widespread attention on social media.

Also read: Assam Floods Death Count Rises To 75, Over 3 Lakh People Still Affected

Abhoyob Bhuyan has been visiting flood-hit villages in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Nazira, documenting conditions on the ground while extending assistance to families who were yet to receive adequate relief.

"We reached families who were still waiting for help and supported them with essential relief materials and financial assistance as much as we could," Bhuyan said.

His team distributed ration kits, provided cash assistance and arranged dinner for around 150 people after breached embankments left several villages cut off. Bhuyan also helped students who lost their belongings in the floods.

"I gave Rs 10,000 to a girl who lost her books and home, and promised to support her education till she graduates," he said.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, has also joined the relief initiative. Volunteers from the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, Kalaguru Foundation and Zeal Creations said the team plans to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials to identify the worst-affected areas before beginning the next phase of relief distribution. The volunteers intend to supply food, drinking water, medicines, clothing, baby food and other essential items based on the requirements identified during the assessment.

In Sivasagar, Assamese influencer Bhaskar Dutta and his team have been coordinating relief logistics by preparing route maps for villages that remain inaccessible. The exercise has helped volunteers and relief teams reach stranded families without unnecessary delays.

Student organisations have also joined the relief effort. Assam Chatra Parishad president Trinayan Baruah said volunteers have been working continuously in flood-hit areas for the past four days, supplying food, clothes and medicines to affected families.

"We have been on the ground for four consecutive days. It is difficult to hold back our emotions after witnessing the suffering of families who have lost everything. We are providing food, medicines, clothes and other essentials, but the need is much greater. We appeal to people to inform us about interior villages that still require assistance. Rebuilding the lives of these families will be an enormous challenge," Baruah said.

As the floodwaters recede, relief workers say the challenge is no longer limited to rescue. Restoring livelihoods, preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring that aid reaches isolated villages are now emerging as the immediate priorities.