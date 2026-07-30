Assam Board To Issue Free Educational Documents To Flood-Hit Students

Students who lost their educational documents in the recent floods in Assam will now be able to get duplicate copies free of cost. The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced a temporary relief measure that allows eligible students from four flood-affected districts to apply online for duplicate documents without paying any fee.

The decision comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the relief for flood-affected students. Sharing the update on X, the chief minister said the notification had been issued for the free issuance of duplicate admit cards, marksheets and other educational documents. He also informed students that no police complaint would be required, and a self-declaration would be enough to apply for the documents.

The scheme will benefit students from Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, which were among the districts badly affected by the recent floods. The board said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that students do not face difficulties in continuing their education because they lost important academic records during the natural disaster.

According to the notification issued by ASSEB, students seeking duplicate High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam High Madrassa (AHM) and other Class 10-related documents can apply through the board's online services portal. Students who need duplicate Higher Secondary (HS) documents can submit their applications through the official ASSEB Higher Secondary portal.

To make the process easier, the board has relaxed the documentation requirements for flood-affected students. Instead of submitting a police complaint for lost documents, applicants only need to upload a self-declaration stating that their original certificates were lost or damaged in the floods. The board believes this will help students receive their documents more quickly and reduce unnecessary paperwork.

The free document facility is a temporary relief measure and has been introduced only for students affected by the recent floods. Academic documents such as marksheets, admit cards, pass certificates and registration certificates are essential for higher education admissions, scholarship applications and recruitment. By waiving both the fee and the police report requirement, the Assam government hopes to ensure that flood-affected students can continue their education without additional financial or administrative burden.