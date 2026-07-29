Out For 3 Months, Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders After Top Court Cancels Bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the main accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, surrendered before a trial court on Tuesday after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail and directed her to surrender within three weeks.

With her surrender, Sonam has returned to judicial custody after spending nearly three months on bail.

Confirming the development, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said Sonam surrendered before the trial court on Tuesday and was remanded to judicial custody.

Reacting to the development, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and thanked the judiciary, the Meghalaya government and the investigating agencies. He said he hoped the trial would conclude at the earliest and that all those responsible for his brother's murder would receive stringent punishment.

The Meghalaya Police have filed a 790-page chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court, naming five accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon trip to Sohra in May 2025.

Those named in the chargesheet are Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged contract killers, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi. Police have accused them of conspiring to murder Raja.

The case dates back to May 21, 2025, when Raja and Sonam arrived in Shillong before travelling to Sohra. The couple was reported missing on May 26, prompting a large-scale search operation.

Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2, following which police launched an extensive investigation that culminated in multiple arrests in one of Meghalaya's most high-profile criminal cases.