Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Welcome A Baby Boy On Guru Purnima

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news with their fans on Instagram on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

Details

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are now proud parents to a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their first child and share their happiness with fans.

Sharing a joint post, they revealed that their son was born on Guru Purnima and expressed their gratitude for the newest addition to their family.

The post read, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima... Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun "

The announcement went viral as soon as it was shared on social media. Several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the new parents. Wamiqa Gabbi, Smriti Irani, Sonal Chauhan, and Amruta Khanvilkar were among those who congratulated the couple.

Karishma and Varun had announced their pregnancy in April this year. The couple shared a series of photographs from their maternity shoot to reveal the news.

The pictures featured Karishma and Varun wearing baseball caps with "Mom" and "Dad" written on them. One of the photographs also included a pair of tiny woollen socks, while another showed Karishma proudly flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read, "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026."

Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022.



Also Read: Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna Shares Her Morning Routine In The 9th Month Of Pregnancy