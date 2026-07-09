Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna Shares Her Morning Routine In The 9th Month Of Pregnancy

The way you begin your morning can influence your mood and energy for the rest of the day. For actor Karishma Tanna, the final month of pregnancy is all about slowing down and embracing mindful habits that help her feel calm and refreshed.

In a recent Instagram post, the mom-to-be gave fans a glimpse of her peaceful morning routine, showing how she starts her day with nourishing drinks and gentle breathing exercises instead of rushing into daily tasks.

Karishma, who is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera, revealed that the first thing she drinks every morning is a warm cup of saunf (fennel) and jeera (cumin) water. She then eats 2-3 pieces of dry coconut (kopra) for healthy fats, followed by fresh coconut water with soaked sabja seeds to stay hydrated. After this, she spends a few minutes practicing yogic breathing techniques.

Anulom Vilom

Karishma Tanna begins with Anulom Vilom, a breathing practice where you inhale and exhale through alternate nostrils. It is known to promote relaxation, improve lung function, and help calm the nervous system.

Deep Inhale-Exhale Breathing

She also practises slow, controlled breathing by inhaling for four counts and exhaling for four counts while sitting cross-legged. This technique may help reduce stress, improve oxygen flow and encourage relaxation.

Bhramari Pranayama

Another breathing exercise in her routine is Bhramari Pranayama, also known as the Humming Bee Breath. In this practice, she gently closes her ears with her thumbs, places the remaining fingers on her face, takes a deep breath in and exhales while making a soft humming sound. The technique is believed to calm the mind, reduce stress and lower the heart rate.

"9th month pregnant routine. Hope you're doing it too," Karishma captioned the video.



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