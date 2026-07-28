Badshah's Mother-In-Law Shares Cryptic Posts On Karma Amid Separation Rumours With Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi's marriage has been surrounded by speculation after the latter shared a cryptic post hinting at personal struggles. Adding to the ongoing buzz, Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi has now shared a series of posts about karma, leaving fans wondering if they were connected to the recent developments.

Poonam took to Instagram Stories and shared two notes in Hindi about karma and justice. While she did not mention Badshah or directly refer to the couple's situation, the posts came shortly after Isha's message about finding the courage to speak up.

One of Poonam's Instagram Stories featured an image of a woman praying to Lord Shiva, along with the message, "Karma comes back around. If you make life difficult for someone, God will make your death difficult."

In another post, she wrote, "Karma never forgives; if you have made someone cry, tears are inevitable for you too. There is no judge greater than Karma; the ledger of Karma never lies. When the time comes, Karma delivers justice without bias. God might forgive you, but your Karma will never forgive you."

Isha Rikhi's Post

Without revealing specific details, Isha Rikhi spoke about living in fear, choosing silence as a way to cope, and finally finding the courage to speak up.

"There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

She went on to add that her silence should never have been mistaken for acceptance. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read.

Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Grow

A few days ago, Isha shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. The post was accompanied by a cryptic note that left social media wondering whether the couple has separated.

Isha captioned the post, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met at a common friend's party. The two gradually became close, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his separation from his first wife.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and remained together for eight years before finalising their divorce in 2020. They are parents to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.

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