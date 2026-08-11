Wife Left Severely Paralysed, Husband Spends 25 Years Caring For Her: "I'm The Happiest Person"

A man in central China has won widespread admiration after dedicating the past 25 years to caring for his wife, who was left severely paralysed following a tragic accident. According to the South China Morning Post, Li Junliang from Pingdingshan in Henan province has been looking after his wife, Jia Fang, since 2001. Jia suffered paralysis from the chest down after falling from a cliff while travelling in a pedicab.

At the time of the accident, the couple's son and daughter were just 10 and 13 years old. Since then, Li has taken full responsibility for caring for his wife while also raising their children.

According to SCMP, as Jia is unable to look after herself, Li manages all her daily needs. In the years immediately after the accident, he reportedly turned her body every two hours to prevent bedsores. Although the schedule later changed to every four hours, it meant he went without a full night's sleep for more than two decades.

Li also carries his wife into a wheelchair each day so she can spend time outdoors and enjoy fresh air and sunshine. He regularly massages her limbs to help prevent muscle deterioration.

He emphasised that his actions are a fulfilment of the promise he made to Jia on their wedding day: "Home is complete only with your presence," Li told her then.

"I believe I am the happiest person in the world; I've married the right man," said Jia.

The couple's story has attracted significant attention on Chinese social media, with many people praising Li's devotion and perseverance. Jia has reportedly joked that her husband's constant care and concern for the family have turned much of his hair grey, while much of hers has remained black.

Many online users described Li as an example of true love and commitment, while others called him an inspiration for his dedication to his family.

"His loyalty and kindness will surely touch the heart of God, and his family will be blessed for a long time," commented one online observer.

Another person remarked: "I am moved by this kind-hearted man. Very few would do what he has done. This woman is truly fortunate!"