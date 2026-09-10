UPI Now Works in 11 Nations, But Is It Really Cheaper Than Forex Cards or Cash?

For an Indian traveller, paying for a coffee in another country is becoming increasingly familiar.

Scan a QR code. Enter the amount. Approve the payment.

No searching for cash. No fumbling with foreign currency. No handing over a card.

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With the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, expanding its international footprint, Indian travellers can now use the familiar payment system across 11 countries. The convenience is obvious.

But there is a more important question for travellers watching their budgets. Is UPI actually cheaper than carrying cash, using a forex card or swiping an international credit or debit card?

Convenience Does Not Always Mean the Lowest Cost

International UPI can be a cost-effective way to pay abroad. But it is difficult to call it universally cheaper than every other payment option.

The final cost depends on several factors. These include the exchange rate offered at the time of payment, currency conversion charges, bank fees and the payment instrument linked to the UPI account.

One major advantage is convenience.

Travellers can pay directly from their linked Indian bank account without loading money onto a forex card in advance or carrying large amounts of foreign currency.

But there is a catch.

A transaction may not have an obvious payment fee. Yet the cost of converting Indian rupees into the local currency can still be built into the exchange rate or charged separately.

"International UPI gives travellers another convenient way to manage their spending overseas. But consumers should compare the complete cost of a transaction rather than assuming that one payment method will always be cheaper," Akshay Mehrotra, MD and Group CEO, Fibe, told NDTV.

The Exchange Rate Can Make a Big Difference

Most travellers look at the amount displayed in a foreign currency and assume that is the price they are paying. But the real number that matters is the amount eventually debited from their Indian bank account.

Even a small difference in the exchange rate can affect the final bill. For example, a slightly higher conversion markup may not matter much when buying a cup of coffee. But the difference can become more significant across a longer trip.

Hotel bills, restaurant payments, shopping and other large expenses can quickly add up. This is why travellers should compare the exchange rate offered against the prevailing market rate. They should also check whether their bank or payment provider applies a separate forex or currency conversion markup.

"Consumers should focus on the final INR cost of the transaction. A payment method may appear convenient or free at first glance, but the exchange rate and conversion charges can make a meaningful difference, especially during frequent or high-value transactions," Mehrotra says.

Forex Cards Offer More Certainty

Forex cards continue to have an advantage for travellers who want greater certainty over their exchange rate. The exchange rate is generally locked in when the traveller loads the foreign currency onto the card.

This can be useful for planned expenses, particularly when a traveller expects exchange rates to move unfavourably before or during a trip.

For instance, someone planning a longer overseas holiday may prefer to lock in a rate before departure rather than depending on the exchange rate available on each individual transaction.

However, forex cards are not automatically the cheapest option either. Travellers should check the charges associated with issuing the card, loading money, reloading it and withdrawing cash from ATMs.

There may also be other destination-specific charges. The right choice depends on how the traveller plans to spend.

International Cards Can Also Compete

International credit and debit cards remain widely useful, especially in countries where card acceptance is strong. Some cards charge a relatively high forex markup. Others offer lower or even zero forex markup.

That can make them competitive with UPI for overseas purchases. However, travellers should be careful when merchants offer to charge them in Indian rupees instead of the local currency.

This practice is known as dynamic currency conversion. It may sound convenient because the traveller immediately sees an amount in rupees. But the exchange rate offered through this conversion may not always be favourable.

In many cases, travellers may benefit from paying in the local currency and allowing their own bank or card network to handle the conversion.

The key is to compare. UPI versus cards is not always the right debate. The more useful question is which payment option delivers the lowest total cost for that particular transaction.

Cash Is Still Useful, But Comes With Its Own Costs

Cash has not disappeared from international travel. It remains useful for taxis, small shops, local markets and situations where digital payments are unavailable.

But carrying large amounts of foreign currency can create other problems. Travellers have to exchange their money in advance. The rate offered by a currency exchange provider may include a spread or margin. Carrying large amounts of cash also creates a security risk.

ATM withdrawals abroad can be expensive too. Banks may charge withdrawal fees. The ATM operator may also impose a fee. Currency conversion costs can further increase the final amount.

This makes withdrawing small amounts of cash repeatedly an expensive habit for some travellers. A better approach may be to carry enough local currency for situations where digital payments are unavailable while using UPI or cards for other purchases.

UPI Is Changing How Indians Spend Abroad

For millions of Indians, UPI is already a part of everyday life. It is used to buy groceries, pay restaurant bills, split expenses and make payments to small merchants.

Its international expansion is now extending that familiar behaviour beyond India's borders. A traveller who would normally use UPI several times a day in India may now be able to make similar payments at participating merchants overseas.

This could reduce the need to withdraw large amounts of cash or use a card for every small transaction. "UPI's international expansion is making overseas payments feel more familiar for Indian travellers. The larger shift is towards greater choice and flexibility, where consumers can use different payment options depending on the transaction and destination," Mehrotra added.

The recent expansion into markets such as Uzbekistan is another step in that direction. But acceptance remains an important limitation.

Don't Leave India With Only UPI

UPI may work internationally, but travellers should not assume it will be accepted everywhere in a destination. Acceptance can vary by country, city and merchant.

Travellers should check whether international UPI is enabled for their bank account before leaving India. They should also confirm whether merchants accept the relevant UPI or network-partner QR code.

Transaction limits are another important factor. Before travelling, consumers should check the limits applicable to international transactions through their bank or payment provider.

They should also review the details displayed before authorising a payment. This includes:

The foreign currency amount

The INR equivalent

The exchange rate

Applicable fees or charges

The security basics remain equally important.

Travellers should use genuine merchant QR codes and verify the merchant name and transaction amount before entering their UPI PIN. They should never share their PIN or approve unexpected payment requests.