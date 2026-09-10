Majority Of Indians Can't Afford An iPhone. Why Apple Doesn't Care

There is a number that should make Apple's India strategy look irrational. India's annual per capita income sits at roughly $2,813 (Rs 2,33,479). The iPhone 18 Pro, launched on September 9, starts at Rs 1,64,900. The iPhone Duo, Apple's folding flagship, is priced as high as Rs 4,49,900 -- nearly two times what the average Indian earns in a year.

By every textbook rule of economics, Apple should have ignored India's market. Instead, India is one of the fastest-growing markets in Apple's global business.

3 Indias: Countries Within The Country

India does not have one economy. It has three, stacked on top of each other and sharing a passport.

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Think of it as India A, India B and India C. India A is the country's affluent core, a slice of society whose spending habits look closer to Germany's than to India's national average. India B is the aspirational middle and upper-middle class, spending in patterns that resemble Brazil. India C, the largest by headcount, has purchasing power closer to economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

National per capita income is simply what you get when you average all three into one. Apple was never selling to that average. It was always selling to India A, with India B financing its way in.

The scale of India A alone rewrites the story. Even if only 5 per cent of Indians can afford an iPhone, that is close to 70 million people -- a market larger than the entire population of the UK, France or Italy. India's premium consumer base has become, in effect, a country of its own, sitting inside a poorer one.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit/Bloomberg News

The Affluent Tail Is The Real Market

Sohom Banerjee, founder of advisory and research firm Quantive Advisory LLP, makes the sharpest version of this argument. India's iPhone boom, he told NDTV, should not be read as evidence that the average Indian is richer than official statistics suggest - it should be read as proof that "India is becoming a segmented consumer economy in which a relatively small affluent cohort is large enough, in absolute numbers, to resemble an advanced economy." With around 60 million affluent consumers already identified, he argues, the number Apple should be watching is not the national average but the upper tail of income distribution, where India's top 10 per cent capture roughly 58 per cent of national income.

The shipment data backs this up starkly. India's smartphone market grew only 1 per cent by volume in 2025 but 8 per cent by value, while Apple's shipments expanded by around 28 per cent and the company captured roughly 28 per cent of market value. This is not a story of more people buying phones. It is a story of consumers climbing the value ladder.

Credit Did What Income Couldn't

If affluence explains one half of the paradox, financing explains the other. An EMI plan does something psychologically powerful: it converts a number too large to process -- Rs 1,64,900 -- into a number that fits a monthly budget. That single trick has arguably done more for iPhone sales in India than any marketing campaign.

Rashid Ali, co-founder of Cashlo App (MJ Digital Services), frames it as a shift in financial capability rather than income itself. As he puts it, "mobile payments, credit cards, and EMI loans turn a big bill into smaller monthly payments," making costly items feel reachable for far more households than the income data alone would suggest.

Rajveer Singh, COO of ThinkersKlub, ties this back to what the iPhone has come to represent, noting that "consumer behaviour cannot always be understood through average income figures alone" once products become linked to convenience, experience and status. Anushka Kaushik, Account Executive (PR), echoes the same shift from a brand lens: for a growing number of buyers, "the iPhone is a good example of this shift, because for many consumers it is not just a smartphone anymore, but a combination of technology, lifestyle and aspiration."

Banerjee quantifies exactly how deep this credit dependency runs: nearly two-thirds of premium smartphones sold through mainline retail are financed, with financing accounting for about 35 per cent of all smartphone purchases in 2025 and projected to rise to 42 per cent in 2026. An Rs 80,000-Rs 1,00,000 device stops being a one-time shock to the wallet and becomes a recurring line item - no different, psychologically, from a streaming subscription.

Apple iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for base 256GB model. The top variant will sell at Rs 4,49,900.

Aspiration Has Been Financialised

This is the real shift worth naming: India hasn't necessarily gotten richer. It has gotten better at borrowing against future income to look richer today. Call it what it is -- the financialisation of aspiration. A phone has become a monthly decision rather than a lump-sum one, and that reclassification alone has pulled in a buyer base far wider than India's genuinely affluent class.

And it isn't confined to metros anymore. Banerjee's data shows premium phones went from just 10 per cent of India's offline smartphone market in 2022 to double that, 20 per cent, by 2024 -- a shift that is now visibly reaching Tier-2 and Tier-3 India, not just Mumbai and Delhi.

Why Apple Will Never Discount India

Put these threads together and Apple's pricing logic stops looking strange and starts looking calculated. It isn't chasing India's 1.4 billion people. It is chasing a 70-million-strong segment that behaves like a G7 economy, backed by a financial system that has learned to make six-figure prices feel monthly.

That's also why a price cut would be self-defeating. In a market where the iPhone functions as much as a status signal as a communication device, an aggressive discount doesn't win more customers -- it dilutes the very thing India A is paying for. The premium price isn't a barrier Apple works around in India. It's part of the product.