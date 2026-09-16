Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric Review: Has Mercedes-Benz Built The Ultimate Luxury Electric SUV?

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has long been one of the brand's most important SUVs globally. Now, Mercedes-Benz is taking one of its biggest nameplates into the electric era with the all-new GLC 400 4MATIC Electric. Ahead of its India arrival, we drove it in Germany to find out whether this is simply an electric GLC, or something far more significant.

The short answer? Mercedes-Benz hasn't merely swapped an engine for a battery. It has rethought the entire GLC experience around electric mobility while preserving the comfort, practicality and luxury that made the SUV successful in the first place.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Performance That Doesn't Feel Like a Compromise

Let's start with the headline numbers. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric produces 360 kW and a substantial 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels, helping the SUV sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. Those figures immediately place it among the quicker luxury electric SUVs on the market. But unlike many performance-focused EVs, Mercedes-Benz appears to have balanced outright pace with everyday usability.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC

The electric GLC uses two permanent magnet synchronous motors and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz has also fitted a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle. The first ratio prioritises rapid acceleration, while the second focuses on efficiency and high-speed cruising.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Up To 715km Of Claimed Range

For many buyers, range remains the single most important EV metric. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 715 kilometres, with official figures varying between 568 km and 715 km depending on specification and configuration. More importantly, the GLC is built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, allowing charging speeds of up to 330 kW.

Under ideal charging conditions, Mercedes-Benz says:

10-80 per cent charging takes approximately 22 minutes

Up to 305 km of range can be added in just 10 minutes

On paper, that puts the GLC among the fastest-charging electric SUVs currently available.

Of course, Indian real-world results will depend on charging infrastructure and local conditions when the SUV eventually launches here.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Bigger, More Practical And Surprisingly Versatile

One concern buyers often have with EVs is whether practicality suffers because of the battery pack. That doesn't seem to be the case here. The electric GLC measures 4.845 metres in length and rides on a substantial 2.972-metre wheelbase. The additional dimensions have been utilised to improve passenger space and storage.

Boot space stands at:

570 litres with seats up

Up to 1,740 litres with seats folded

There's also a useful 128-litre front trunk or "frunk".

Perhaps even more impressive is the claimed 2.4-tonne braked towing capacity. That's a figure you don't often associate with electric SUVs and underlines Mercedes-Benz's intention to make this a genuine all-rounder.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: The Hyperscreen Takes Centre Stage

The biggest transformation happens inside. Mercedes-Benz has effectively turned the cabin into a rolling technology showcase.

Dominating the dashboard is the latest MBUX Hyperscreen, a seamless 39.1-inch display stretching across the width of the cabin. The display features a resolution of 7,680 x 1,260 pixels and integrates the driver display, central infotainment screen and passenger display into one continuous surface.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC

But Mercedes-Benz deserves credit for ensuring the technology serves a purpose instead of becoming a gimmick. A zone-dimming function allows passengers to use media and entertainment functions without distracting the driver or affecting navigation visibility.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: MB.OS And Artificial Intelligence

The new GLC also debuts Mercedes-Benz's latest MB.OS operating system. The platform integrates infotainment, charging, vehicle functions, automated driving systems and comfort features into a unified ecosystem. Mercedes-Benz says the AI-enabled software can learn user habits, predict preferences and adapt to different usage scenarios over time. Whether that translates into meaningful improvements in daily ownership remains something Indian buyers will have to judge for themselves.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Luxury Touches Done The Mercedes Way

This is still a Mercedes-Benz, and that means luxury hasn't taken a back seat to technology. Highlights include:

SKY CONTROL panoramic roof

162 illuminated Mercedes-Benz stars embedded within the roof

64 ambient lighting colour options

Burmester 3D surround sound system

15 speakers

670 watts of output

Dolby Atmos capability

The result is one of the most technologically ambitious interiors Mercedes-Benz has ever produced.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: What Could Have Been Better? No vehicle is perfect.

It's A Big SUV: At 4.845 metres long, 1.913 metres wide and weighing 2,535 kg, the electric GLC is a substantial machine.

While this won't trouble most luxury SUV buyers, it isn't a compact urban EV by any stretch.

Rear-Axle Steering Feels Important: The standard turning circle stands at 12.1 metres. Opting for rear-wheel steering reduces that figure to 11.2 metres, making it a particularly desirable feature for manoeuvring in tighter environments.

Technology Overload? The Hyperscreen, MB.OS, AI systems, connected services, passenger entertainment and digital features create an incredibly rich experience. However, the true test will be how seamlessly this technology integrates into everyday ownership rather than simply impressing during a showroom demonstration.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Who Should Buy The Electric GLC?

The GLC 400 4MATIC Electric makes the strongest case for buyers who want one luxury SUV capable of doing everything.

It's ideal for those seeking:

Strong performance without abandoning SUV practicality

Genuine long-distance electric touring capability

Premium luxury combined with cutting-edge technology

Everyday usability alongside EV efficiency

This isn't an EV built purely for urban commuting. Mercedes-Benz has positioned it as a complete luxury SUV that happens to be electric.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric: Verdict

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric feels less like an electric conversion and more like a complete reinvention of the GLC formula. It delivers impressive performance, long-range capability, ultra-fast charging, generous practicality and one of the most advanced cabins in the luxury EV space. The numbers are certainly impressive. So is technology. The real question for India won't be whether the electric GLC is capable. It clearly is.

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The question will be whether Mercedes-Benz can translate all this German engineering, digital sophistication and electric performance into a compelling real-world luxury EV ownership experience for Indian buyers. If it can, the electric GLC could become one of the most important luxury EV launches in India over the next few years.