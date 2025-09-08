Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Makes Debuts With 713 Km Range; Rivals BMW iX3

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its lineup of all-electric SUVs with the launch of the electric GLC at the Munich Motor Show in Germany. The company refers to it as the Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology. This development is significant for the automaker, as the GLC is its most popular model bearing the three-pointed star badge. To meet the expectations associated with its name, the brand has equipped the vehicle with advanced technology and specifications.

Diving into the details, the electric GLC is based on the new 800V-compatible MB.EA-M platform. It gets two iterations in the market, i.e., the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300+ and the all-wheel-drive GLC 400 4Matic. The RWD versions come with a single motor putting out 374 hp of power, while the GLC 400 gets a dual-motor setup putting out 489 hp. Both of these come with a 94 kWh battery and support DC fast charging up to 330 kW.

The architecture makes the SUV compatible with both 800V and 400V chargers. This translates to a charging time of 24 minutes for it to reach 10 percent to 80 percent. It also means that it gets a range of 303 km in just 10 minutes of charging. Meanwhile, the AWD GLC 400 offers a WLTP range of 713 km on a single charge.

In terms of design, the electric SUV represents a big departure from the conventional design. It features a massive illuminated grille with 942 backlit dots and a three-pointed star at its center. Following the pattern, the SUV gets star-shaped DRLs, while the light bar gets the same in a smaller size. At the rear, the SUV features a subtle roof spoiler, enhancing its aerodynamic efficiency. It contributes to the vehicle's 0.26 drag coefficient. Similar to the front, the rear end gets three-pointed star lights, reminiscent of the electric CLA.

Step on the inside and a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen welcomes you; it is the largest screen Mercedes has ever installed in a vehicle. It spans the entire dashboard, merging the driver's display, touchscreen, and passenger screen into a single unit. The infotainment system operates on an updated version of MBUX, offering more streamlined menus and a built-in AI assistant. Additionally, Mercedes has reintroduced physical buttons and knobs for the steering wheel and center console, moving away from the touch-sensitive controls typically found in electric vehicles.