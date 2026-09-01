Volvo EX90 First Drive Review: A New Chapter For Volvo, But Is It the Right One?

Can an electric SUV redefine what a luxury Volvo should feel like? That's the question the new Volvo EX90 sets out to answer. It isn't merely an XC90 with its combustion engine replaced by a battery pack; it represents a clean-sheet approach to design, technology and user experience. Built on a new platform and centred around a software-defined architecture, the EX90 promises to take the Swedish brand into its next phase. After spending time with it on the road, it's clear that while Volvo has moved the conversation forward, the journey isn't without a few compromises.

Volvo EX90: Design And Features

The EX90 doesn't try to grab attention with dramatic styling, and that's arguably one of its strongest qualities. The design remains unmistakably Volvo, carrying forward the clean Scandinavian philosophy that has become the brand's signature. There are familiar elements such as the Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights, but the lighting package has evolved with weather-adaptive and pixel headlamp technology. Frameless exterior mirrors, a new rear light signature and 21-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels add a contemporary touch without making the SUV appear over styled.

ALSO READ - BMW X1 LWB Review: Spacious, Comfortable, Perhaps The Most Practical BMW

Its proportions also make an impression. At just over five metres in length with a 2,985 mm wheelbase, the EX90 has considerable road presence. Air suspension allows ground clearance to increase to 250 mm when required, making it practical beyond urban environments.

Volvo EX90: Conveniences And Comfort

Step inside, however, and you'll immediately notice where Volvo has invested most of its attention. The cabin embraces a minimalist approach, with almost every function integrated into a vertically mounted 14.5-inch touchscreen. Whether it's adjusting the side mirrors, changing the climate settings, opening the glovebox or even operating the air vents, nearly everything is handled digitally.

ALSO READ - Nissan Tekton Review: 770 Km Of Driving In Ladakh Via Gonbo Rangjon And Shinku La

While the interface itself is intuitive, there were moments when the level of digitisation felt excessive. Certain functions are simply easier to operate through physical switches, particularly while driving. This isn't a criticism aimed solely at Volvo, as many new electric vehicles are moving in the same direction, but the EX90 arguably pushes that philosophy further than most.

The cabin also features a 9-inch driver display, a new 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control and a power-adjustable steering wheel. More importantly, the EX90 is built as a software-defined vehicle, allowing features and systems to evolve through over-the-air updates instead of remaining static throughout the ownership experience.

One particular incident highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of this digital-first approach. Before setting off, I attempted to unlock the car using the supplied key card, but it refused to respond despite repeated attempts. After a few minutes, it eventually worked. It may well have been an isolated incident, but it served as a reminder that when even basic interactions rely heavily on software, traditional physical controls can sometimes provide an extra layer of reassurance.

Volvo EX90: Storage And Practicality

Practicality hasn't been overlooked either. Unlike the XC90, the EX90 will be offered in India exclusively as a six-seater with captain seats in the second row. Volvo says this decision was driven by customer feedback, and it certainly enhances the sense of space and comfort for second-row occupants. The third row, however, is best reserved for children or occasional use, as adults are likely to find it restrictive on longer journeys.

ALSO READ - 2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift Review: Still Unkillable, Just More Modern

Boot space stands at 690 litres with the third row folded, while using all six seats still leaves a usable 324 litres. There's also a 46-litre front trunk, adding another practical storage area for charging cables or smaller luggage.

Volvo EX90: Drive Performance

Globally, the EX90 is offered in multiple variants, but India will receive the version equipped with a 106 kWh battery pack. It produces 456 hp and 670 Nm of torque through an all-wheel-drive system, enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds.

Despite weighing close to 2.7 tonnes, the EX90 rarely feels burdened by its size. Power delivery is smooth and progressive rather than aggressive, making the SUV equally comfortable in city traffic and on open expressways. Whether cruising at moderate speeds or accelerating for an overtake, there is always sufficient performance in reserve.

Four driving modes, Range, Standard, Performance and Off-road noticeably alter the vehicle's character. Steering weight, suspension settings and regenerative braking can also be adjusted, allowing drivers to tailor the experience according to their preference.

ALSO READ - 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift First Drive Review: What's Wrong? What's Right?

The seats provide good lateral support and enough cushioning to remain comfortable over longer distances. Steering feedback is reassuring, offering more connection than expected from a large luxury SUV. Likewise, the braking system inspires confidence and feels progressive despite the vehicle's considerable mass.

Ride quality, however, isn't quite as supple as one might expect. Even with the suspension set to its softest mode, larger potholes and broken road surfaces transmit a noticeable firmness into the cabin. It never becomes uncomfortable, but those expecting an exceptionally plush ride may find the setup slightly firmer than anticipated.

Volvo EX90: Verdict

The Volvo EX90 feels less like an electric replacement for the XC90 and more like a glimpse into the brand's future. Its software-led philosophy, minimalist cabin and impressive performance make it one of the most technologically ambitious Volvos to date. Yet, the very features that set it apart also raise valid questions about the growing dependence on digital interfaces for everyday tasks.

ALSO READ - Honda ZR-V e:HEV Review: The Hybrid SUV That Prioritises Engineering Over Gimmicks

For buyers seeking a modern luxury SUV that embraces technology without compromising practicality, the EX90 presents a compelling package. However, those who still appreciate the reassurance of physical controls and a softer ride may find themselves weighing those trade-offs carefully.

Rather than simply electrifying an existing formula, Volvo has chosen to rethink what its flagship SUV should be. Whether that vision aligns with every buyer's expectation will ultimately depend on how much value they place on software, connectivity and the changing definition of modern luxury.