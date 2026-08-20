Volvo EX90, ES90 To Launch In India On October 12

Volvo Cars India is set to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of two flagship EVs, the ES90 sedan and EX90 SUV, on October 12. Positioned at the top of Volvo's range, both models showcase the brand's latest EV technology, new-generation software architecture and premium design philosophy. Here's a closer look at the key highlights of the Volvo ES90 and EX90 ahead of their India debut.

Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90 Design:

The ES90 adopts Volvo's familiar design language, highlighted by the brand's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlights. Its silhouette and proportions draw inspiration from the S90 sedan, while the rear features distinctive C-shaped LED tail lamps. Buyers will be able to choose from seven exterior paint finishes and four alloy wheel designs, with wheel sizes ranging up to 22 inches.

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90 Design:

The EX90 follows Volvo's Scandinavian design philosophy, combining clean surfaces with a focus on efficiency and technology. The electric SUV features a streamlined profile with flush door handles, a sealed front fascia and distinctive digital Thor's Hammer LED headlights. A roof-mounted sensor module houses the vehicle's advanced safety systems, while large 21- to 22-inch alloy wheels give the seven-seat SUV a commanding road presence. At the rear, segmented LED tail lamps reinforce the EX90's modern and unmistakably Volvo design.

Volvo ES90, EX90 Interior and Features:

The ES90's cabin follows Volvo's minimalist design philosophy. The interior features six ambient lighting themes and a panoramic glass roof that offers up to 99 per cent UV protection, while an optional electrochromic function allows occupants to adjust the glass transparency.

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Key features include four-zone climate control with an integrated air purifier and a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos. The ES90 and EX90 also get a 5G-enabled infotainment system with Google built-in, offering services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. The setup includes a 14.5-inch central touchscreen, a 9-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display.

Volvo ES90, EX90 Powertrain:

The ES90 is underpinned by Volvo's SPA2 architecture and shares the brand's new Superset tech stack with the EX90. Designed as a common hardware and software platform for future Volvo EVs, the system enables over-the-air updates that can enhance performance, safety and functionality throughout the vehicle's lifecycle. The electric sedan also benefits from Volvo's 800V architecture, with the automaker claiming up to 300 km of range can be added in 10 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. On a full charge, the ES90 offers a claimed WLTP-certified range of up to 700 km.

Volvo's flagship EX90 features a 111 kWh battery pack and dual-motor AWD technology. Available in 402 hp and 510 hp configurations, the electric SUV offers an EPA-rated range of more than 482 kilometres. The system can also disengage the rear motor during steady driving conditions to maximise efficiency and extend driving range.

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Volvo ES90, EX90 Competition Check:

Both models are built on Volvo's latest SPA2 platform and feature an 800V electrical architecture, enabling faster charging capabilities compared to the brand's existing EV range. The ES90 will take on premium electric sedans such as the BMW i5, while the EX90 will serve as Volvo's flagship electric SUV in India, positioned above the EC40.