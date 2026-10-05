2026 Skoda Slavia First Drive Review: A Familiar Sedan, Now With More To Offer

Can a few well-judged changes make the Slavia feel fresher without taking away what already works? That is essentially what Skoda has done with the 2026 Slavia. The biggest change is to the 1.0-litre TSI's powertrain, which now gets an 8-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre TSI continues with the 7-speed DSG, while the exterior and cabin receive a handful of updates.

Skoda Slavia: Design & Features

The Slavia hasn't been given a completely new look, and that is probably a good thing for an update of this nature. The basic shape remains familiar, but there are enough changes to tell the facelift apart. Up front, there is a revised grille, new LED headlamps with a different DRL signature, LED fog lamps and a reworked bumper.

There isn't much happening along the side, apart from the new 16-inch alloy wheel designs. At the back, the LED tail lamps have been updated and now get sequential turn indicators. On select variants, a black strip runs between the tail lamps, giving the rear a slightly cleaner appearance. Skoda has also added new colours, including Arctic Silver, Cappuccino Beige and Shimla Green.

The 521-litre boot remains unchanged, so practicality hasn't taken a hit in the process. That is worth mentioning because the Slavia continues to offer the kind of usable boot space you expect from a sedan of this size.

Inside, the changes are easier to notice. The basic dashboard layout is still familiar, as is the two-spoke steering wheel, but Skoda has added more technology and equipment. Higher variants get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, while the new 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system gets built-in connectivity, an app store and an AI assistant powered by Google Cloud.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof are also available. The higher variants get electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, while the Prestige and Monte Carlo versions add a rear-seat massage function. It is certainly not something you expect to see in every car in this segment.

There is also an eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier on the higher variants, along with a 360-degree camera on select trims. So while the cabin doesn't look dramatically different, it does feel more up to date than before.

Skoda Slavia: Drive Experience

The more interesting story is what Skoda has done with the 1.0 TSI. The three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine continues to make 115 horsepower and 178 Nm, but the automatic gearbox is now an 8-speed torque converter.

On the road, there is enough punch right from the beginning to make the 1.0 TSI enjoyable. City overtakes are fairly effortless, and once you are on the highway, the engine doesn't feel like it is working particularly hard. It has enough performance for most everyday situations without feeling out of its depth.

The new gearbox is also a noticeable part of the experience. Shifts are smooth, and in normal driving, it does its job without demanding your attention. There is a very minor gap between shifts that you can pick up if you are specifically looking for it, but it isn't something that gets in the way of the drive. Overall, the 1.0 TSI and 8-speed automatic work well together and make the smaller engine a more convincing option.

Then there is the 1.5 TSI. Mechanically, nothing has changed here. You still get 150 horsepower, 250 Nm and the same 7-speed DSG. It was fun to drive earlier and it remains so. The additional performance is noticeable when you push the car harder, and for someone who enjoys driving, there is still a clear appeal to the bigger engine.

The Slavia's familiar road manners also remain intact. The steering gives you useful feedback, the handling is predictable and the car feels reassuring when you carry speed through corners. These are qualities that have worked well for the Slavia from the beginning, and Skoda hasn't diluted them with the facelift.

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There is one compromise, though. Neither engine is particularly economical, especially if you make regular use of the performance on offer. So, while both powertrains make the Slavia enjoyable to drive, fuel efficiency is an area where buyers will have to temper their expectations.

Skoda Slavia: Verdict

The 2026 Slavia doesn't try to change everything. Instead, Skoda has focused on the areas where the car can be made more relevant without altering its basic character. The new 8-speed automatic is the biggest change and gives the 1.0 TSI a smoother, more usable automatic option. The 1.5 TSI, meanwhile, continues to be the performance-oriented choice with its familiar DSG.

The exterior changes are subtle, while the additional features give the cabin a more modern feel. The rear-seat massage function, ventilated front seats and updated infotainment certainly make the equipment list more interesting.

There is still one important question left unanswered: the price. Skoda is yet to announce pricing for the updated Slavia, and that will have a significant bearing on how the facelift stacks up once it reaches buyers. For now, though, this is a Slavia that feels familiar from behind the wheel, but has received enough meaningful changes to keep the sedan relevant.