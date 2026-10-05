Fatima Sana Shaikh's New Custom Royal Enfield Has Her All Smiles: Full Details

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has unveiled a heavily customised Royal Enfield, and judging by her social media post, she could not be happier with the result. The motorcycle, built through a collaboration between Bombay Custom Works, YC Design Motorcycles and Buzz Moto, transforms a standard Royal Enfield into a stripped-back, single-seater custom with a distinctly retro-bobber character.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Post

In her post, Fatima described the project as something that began as an idea and eventually became "something so beautiful, detailed and completely me." She thanked the teams at Bombay Custom Works, YC Design Motorcycles and Buzz Moto for the time, thought and heart they put into the build, adding that she trusted them with her bike and was thrilled with how it turned out.

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The caption, shared alongside images of the finished motorcycle, reflects a personal connection to the machine rather than a simple celebrity endorsement.

Modified Royal Enfield

The change that commands most attention is the seating. The motorcycle now features a custom red, diamond-stitched leather solo seat, while the pillion seat, pillion footpegs, and rear grab rails have been completely removed. This gives the bike a clean, uncluttered single-seater profile that immediately sets it apart from a stock Royal Enfield.

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The rear fender has been heavily chopped and shortened, reinforcing the bobber-inspired look. The fuel tank has been de-badged and finished in a smooth gloss black, keeping the bodywork simple and letting the red seat and chrome details stand out.

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Lighting has also been reworked. The stock headlamp has been replaced with an aftermarket LED unit featuring a horizontal DRL strip, while the standard turn signals have been swapped for compact, round, silver-finished indicators at both ends. A retro-style round tail lamp sits directly on the shortened rear fender, completing the vintage-inspired look.

Chrome, Red, And A Classic Stance

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Royal Enfield has handlebars that have been replaced with tall, chrome ape-hanger style bars, giving the motorcycle a distinctive, old-school silhouette. Red handlebar grips match the seat upholstery, while custom round chrome rearview mirrors add a further touch of classic custom-bike styling. All of this adds up to a big departure from what seems to have been a Royal Enfield Meteor 350.