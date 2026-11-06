EICMA 2026 Round-Up: 5 India-Bound Bikes Worth Your Attention

EICMA 2026 has given Indian motorcycle enthusiasts plenty to look forward to, with several models unveiled in Milan expected to reach our market over the next year. From Hero's new flagship adventure bike to Royal Enfield's biggest Himalayan yet, here are five India-bound bikes worth keeping an eye on.

Hero Xpulse 450

The Xpulse 450 was one of the most anticipated models at EICMA. It debuts a new 421 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 46.7 hp and 38 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

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Suspension includes an adjustable 43 mm KYB USD fork with 225 mm of travel. Hero has also confirmed tubeless spoked wheels, with a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on a 7-inch TFT display. With all of this, the Xpulse 450 will launch in global markets first, but Hero has confirmed it will be available in India shortly after.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

Royal Enfield revealed the Himalayan 750's full specifications and opened bookings in Europe. It uses a 743 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin that makes 55 hp and 63 Nm. Other noteworthy figures include an 815 mm seat height, 205 mm of ground clearance and a 224 kg kerb weight. This will be the brand's most feature-packed model, with a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control and a 4-inch TFT display.

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We could see the Himalayan 750 make its India debut at Motoverse 2026 towards the end of the month.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield also surprised consumers with the unveiling of the Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026. It uses the same 743 cc twin as the Himalayan 750 but swaps the electronic throttle body for a conventional cable throttle and gets twin exhausts. Royal Enfield hasn't shared power figures for it, but we expect them to be close to those of the Himalayan 750.

Norton 450 Urban

Norton took the wraps off an all-new single-cylinder model that, at least for now, is dubbed the 450 Urban. It will serve as a much more accessible entry point into the Norton line-up, powered by a 454 cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 47 hp and 45 Nm.

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There will be two variants, a standard road-focused version and a scrambler-styled version, both built around an aluminium frame. We had learnt that it should launch in India and overseas at the same time, in the second half of 2027.

BMW F 450 R / F 450 RR

BMW Motorrad's F 450 R and F 450 RR made their international debuts, and the India-made models are slated to launch in our market soon. Both BMW bikes use the same 420 cc parallel-twin engine as the F 450 GS, producing 48 hp and 43 Nm.

The underpinnings are largely shared as well, with bodywork, the R being a street-naked and the RR a fully faired model, and ergonomics being the primary differentiators. While Hero hasn't revealed a concrete launch timeline, we can expect the bikes to arrive over the next few months.