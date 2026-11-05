Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One Spied Ahead Of Launch: Check Updates

Mahindra appears to be preparing a new Scorpio N Edition One, with an undisguised unit spotted at a dealer yard ahead of its launch. The special version brings aesthetic changes. These edition-specific revisions can be seen in the form of changes in the grille and a Wine Red interior, giving the SUV a distinct appearance alongside the regular range.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Design

The most noticeable exterior change is the revised grille, inspired by the Lifestyler Pickup. It replaces the regular Scorpio N's prominent vertical elements with a layered horizontal pattern, while bright rectangular inserts sit within the dark grille and Mahindra's Twin Peaks emblem is positioned centrally.

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The spotted SUV wears a black exterior finish, complemented by bright window trim, roof rails, door-handle accents and side steps. Edition One badges are visible on the front doors and rear quarter panels, identifying the special version.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior

Inside, the Edition One introduces a Wine Red theme across the dashboard, door pads and seat upholstery. It contrasts with the darker upper dashboard and lower cabin plastics, while metallic-finished trim surrounds the air vents, door pulls and centre console.

The images show a second-row bench seat, along with rear AC vents behind the front centre armrest. An automatic gear selector is also visible, confirming that the Edition One has an automatic transmission.

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Features

The Edition One shown features a panoramic sunroof, large floating touchscreen, push-button start and alloy wheels. These details suggest it is based on a higher variant, potentially near the top of the Scorpio N range.

Features such as Level 2 ADAS, the surround-view camera system, seat ventilation and the Sony audio setup are likely to be on offer. The Edition One therefore appears primarily focused on styling and cabin differentiation, rather than another comprehensive technology update.

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Launch

Mahindra has yet to announce pricing, variant availability, or a complete equipment list for the Edition One. However, it could cost up to Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent standard trim and may be a limited production run. The updated Scorpio N launched in August 2026 at Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Edition One is expected to retain the regular Scorpio N's petrol and diesel powertrain options.