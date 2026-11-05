Nitin Gadkari Announces New Toyota Innova Flex Fuel Launch On Nov 26: What To Expect

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said Toyota will launch a flex-fuel version of the Innova on November 26. It will be capable of running on E100, nearly pure ethanol, as well as compatible petrol-ethanol blends. The announcement was made at the ENRich 2026 conference in New Delhi.

Flex-Fuel Toyota Innova

Gadkari said he has been using a Toyota-supplied Innova flex-fuel vehicle for about a year and a half. The MPV is expected to combine a petrol engine modified for high-ethanol fuels with Toyota's strong-hybrid system, allowing electric-only running at low speeds.

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Toyota first showed an Innova HyCross-based electrified flex-fuel prototype in August 2023. At the time, the company and the government said further testing, calibration, and certification would be needed before a commercial version could arrive.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Design, Interior

Toyota has confirmed that the updated Innova Hycross will be launched in India on November 26, marking the MPV's first major refresh since it went on sale in 2022.

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The facelift is expected to bring a redesigned front grille, sleeker headlamps, updated bumpers, and revised tail lamps. All of it will likely contribute to giving the MPV a sleeker look compared to the outgoing model. However, the changes can only be confirmed after an official announcement from the automaker.

Inside, the India-spec car could get a 12.3-inch touchscreen replacing the current 10.1-inch unit, along with a 12.3-inch digital driver's display in place of analogue dials, with a central MID.

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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Powertrain

The most prominent change in the facelift will be the presence of the flex-fuel compatible powertrain. It is likely to continue with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with revisions supporting the use of flex-fuel.

Union Minister Gadkari highlighted that ethanol will be effective in reducing fuel expenses. For now, the flex-fuel Innova represents a significant step in India's ethanol push. Currently, the Indian car market only has the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which is compatible with E100 fuel. On the side of two-wheelers, the market offers the Suzuki Gixxer, Hero Splendor, and HF Deluxe.