Man Steals Uncle's Gold To Buy Thar, Invites Him To Its Puja, Gets Arrested

A 19-year-old man in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district allegedly stole 15 tolas (around 174.96 grams) of gold jewellery from his uncle's house and sold it for Rs 10 lakh to buy a new Mahindra Thar. In a surprising turn of events, he also invited the uncle, whose jewellery he had allegedly stolen, to perform a puja for his new vehicle. The incident has become a talking point in Satave village, with residents expressing concern over changing social values.

The incident took place in Satave village in the Panhala tehsil of Kolhapur district. The accused, identified as Samar Chavan, lives near his uncle Umesh Maruti Chavan's house.

Samar allegedly stole 15 tolas of gold jewellery from Umesh Chavan's house around a month ago. He reportedly sold the jewellery for Rs 10 lakh with the help of a local jeweller, Sangram Babaso More. He then used the money to purchase a new Mahindra Thar.

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After bringing the new vehicle home, Samar invited Umesh Chavan to attend its puja. However, Umesh, whose jewellery had allegedly been stolen, discovered that his ornaments were missing when he searched for them to wear for the occasion.

What raised further suspicion was that the jewellery belonging to Umesh's grandmother, which was kept nearby, had not been touched. Only the jewellery belonging to Umesh and his wife was missing.

This led the family to suspect that the person behind the theft could be someone close to them or someone from within the household.

Two days ago, Umesh Chavan filed a complaint about the missing jewellery at the Kodoli police station. The police subsequently launched an investigation into the case.

During the investigation, the police came across information about Samar's sudden purchase of a new car and how he had arranged the money for it. As the investigation progressed and the police tightened their grip, Samar allegedly confessed to the theft.

Following the confession, the Kodoli police took Samar Chavan and jeweller Sangram More into custody.

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police Shrikant Thikane. The team included police head constables Yuvraj Patil and Babaso Kite, along with police constables Mahesh Kadam, Amol Chavan and Mahesh Shinde.

(Reported By Vishal Bajirao Pujari )