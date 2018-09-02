Ornaments Worth Rs 35 Lakh Stolen From Temple In Maharashtra's Thane

The theft came to light Sunday morning when the management of the Lord Krishna temple, located in the main market area, opened the premises and found the ornaments missing from an idol installed there.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 02, 2018 15:43 IST
Police said the estimated value of the stolen ornaments is around Rs 35 lakh. (Representational)

Thane: 

Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 35 lakh were stolen from a temple in Maharashtra by unidentified persons, police said Sunday.

The theft came to light Sunday morning when the management of the Lord Krishna temple, located in the main market area, opened the premises and found the ornaments missing from an idol installed there, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Police suspect that thieves stole the ornaments Saturday night, she said, adding that the CCTV installed at the temple was also tampered with.

The estimated value of the stolen ornaments, which were adorning the deity, is around Rs 35 lakh, Mr Narkar said.

Police were probing the incident, she added.

