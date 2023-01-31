Maharashtra Teacher Showed Girls Porn Videos During Class: Reports

The teacher had been showing girls porn videos for the last two years. (Representational)

A teacher in Maharashtra's Kolhapur was allegedly caught showing porn videos to girl students of classes 9 and 10. As punishment, he has been transferred to another school.

The incident took place at Vidyalankar Shelwadi School in Kolhapur. The teacher, VP Bangdi, has been transferred to a school in Satara, reports ABP Majha.

Students complained that Bangdi had been showing porn videos to girls for the last two years. Some also alleged that he would keep his hand on their shoulder and in their pockets during classes, reports Zee News.

When the students complained to the principal, Bangdi, an English teacher, was transferred to a school in another district.

Parents and students are demanding that the school authorities take stricter action against Bangdi.

The education minister Deepak Kesarkar has taken note of the incident and has said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.