Maharashtra Man Kills Wife 'Gloating' Over His Mother's Death, Say Police

A man in the temple town of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra killed his wife after he thought that she rejoiced over his mother's death, police said.

At first, Shubhangi Lokhande, 35, wife of accused Sandeep Lokhande, was believed to have committed suicide, being grief-stricken by the death of her mother-in-law Malati Lokhande, 70, police said Wednesday. Officials of the Juna Rajwada police station had their suspicions and decided to probe the matter.

However, an investigation into Shubhangi's death revealed that the young woman was murdered by her husband. Livid after she openly rejoiced her mother-in-law's death, her husband killed her, a police official said.

Sandeep threw her off the second floor balcony of their house in the Aptenagar suburb in Kolhapur Saturday, police said. Sandeep, now in police custody, has confessed to the crime, the official said.

"During the investigation, Sandeep said his wife was happy with the death of his mother and therefore in a fit of rage he killed her," police said.

"After the ailing Malati died Saturday morning, Shubhangi was happy. She couldn't hide her feelings. Sandeep was enraged by this behaviour and killed his wife the same day," the police official said.

The couple's two children are now with Sandeep's father after their his arrest Wednesday, police said.