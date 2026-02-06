On Camera, Woman Groped, Dragged, Assaulted For 15 Minutes In Maharashtra

A woman was groped, dragged, harassed, and physically assaulted in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the early hours of January 31. The woman tried to free herself from the man's grip, but he kept pulling her back. The assault, captured on camera, allegedly continued for about 15 minutes on a deserted road.

The woman and the man are seen walking on the road at 3:27 am when their paths crossed. As soon as the woman saw the man, she lifted her right hand, in a gesture that appears to be an attempt to hit him, while the man, who was on a call, puts the phone back in his pocket and gropes her. The man wraps his arms around the woman, takes her to the side, and makes her sit on the staircase.

CCTV footage from another angle shows the man lifting the woman by her left hand and right leg. He walks a few steps before putting her down on the ground. The woman again tries to get up and move away, but the man pulls her down the staircase and starts dialing someone while walking back upstairs. The woman follows him.

The man hits the crying woman and harasses her. The woman is seen pointing towards the building outside which the incident is unfolding.

This continued for about 10-15 minutes, with the accused taking advantage of the darkness and the isolated road.

The police are searching for the man and the woman based on the video.

In a separate incident from Mumbai, a 20-year-old woman - who is unable to hear and cannot speak - was raped and impregnated by her father. The father was arrested following a DNA test.

In September 2025, after the woman complained of discomfort in her stomach, her grandmother took her to the hospital. Medical tests confirmed a pregnancy in its fifth month.

The woman, initially, was unwilling to make a statement. Her father also refused to file a complaint. During investigation, the cops collected DNA and blood samples from 17 suspects, including her father.

On January 27, the report revealed a positive match - her father.