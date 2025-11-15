Maharashtra Restaurant Worker Stripped, Beaten By Owner, Video Goes Viral

In a humiliating incident from Maharashtra, a restaurant worker was stripped and beaten in front of his colleagues. The incident is from the Pandharpur town.

A 16-second-long video which has gone viral showed the restaurant worker standing at what looks like the reception area of the restaurant.

The worker, surrounded by his colleagues, stood naked as the restaurant owner was hitting him with a metallic pipe.

"Who do you think you are? What did you do?" the restaurant owner could be heard saying in Marathi. The worker, visibly upset and about to cry, walked away.

However, the owner asked him (the worker) to come back to the spot where he was standing.

The reason for the beating is unclear. The police took cognizance of the video but have yet to arrest the restaurant owner.