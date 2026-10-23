Anand Mahindra's Witty Reply To Fan's Prediction About His Lifespan Goes Viral

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, found himself at the centre of an unusual exchange on X after a fan suggested that he had only 20 years left to live. Mahindra responded with humour, turning the fan's prediction about his lifespan into a joke about extending his warranty.

On October 14, Mahindra shared a video showing a fleet of electric vehicles handed over by the Indian government to the government of Bhutan. After spotting vehicles manufactured by his company, he remarked that the cars looked familiar.

Not everyone was impressed by the exchange. X user Nitin Meshram, who comments on local and global affairs as well as internet trends, criticised Mahindra, pointing out that despite making cars for 70 years, the company had not built a V6 or V8 engine or a plug-in hybrid. He also argued that Mahindra had yet to introduce anything that could be considered an industry first.

Responding the following day, Mahindra highlighted the company's earlier innovation, revealing that it had unveiled India's first diesel-electric hybrid passenger vehicle, based on the Scorpio, at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2006. However, he explained that the vehicle was never commercialised because "the market simply wasn't ready."

Addressing the criticism over V6 and V8 engines, Mahindra said that developing such engines was never rocket science. Instead, he questioned whether India needed more fuel-hungry vehicles, explaining that the company had decided against building them. He added that innovation sometimes lies in choosing what not to build.

Mahindra advised people to look before they leap and pause before they punch.

The post soon caught the attention of an X user named Pranesh Naidu, who described himself as a longtime fan of Mahindra. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Naidu brought up the industrialist's mortality while discussing his wish to see powerful engines in Mahindra vehicles.

Pranesh wrote, "Anand uncle, I have been a fan of yours since I was a little kid. You're probably going to be dead in 20 years"

"So why not die knowing that you made a really awesome V8 and V10 engine. Imagine a Scorpio with a small block V8 that did 500 horsepower!" Pranesh added.

Check Out The Post Here:

Responding to the comment, Mahindra said he was happy to have a fan but was surprised by the confidence with which Naidu had assigned him a 20-year expiry date.

He added that while another 20 years would be a respectable amount of time, he hoped to remain on the planet a little longer.

Bringing the conversation back to the fan's suggestion about powerful engines, Mahindra asked Naidu to extend his warranty before they discussed V8 engines.

The exchange turned an unusual prediction about Mahindra's lifespan into a lighthearted conversation about car engines, with the industrialist responding to the fan's remarks in his characteristic humorous style.