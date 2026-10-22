Manuel Otto, A German influencer and creator of the popular web browser game Stick Run, has died at the age of 30 in an apparent suicide on a Twitch livestream. A spokesperson for the game confirmed the passing of Otto on Wednesday (Oct 21), adding that the company was "aware of a livestream" involving him where he appeared to have "taken his own life".

The German influencer's body was found following a fire at a property in Bavaria, southeast Germany, after a neighbor noticed the blaze and tried to extinguish it, according to a report in People.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm and announce the passing of our creator, developer, and fellow Stick Runner, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto," read a statement shared on Facebook.

"Today, we mourn not only the loss of our creator, but also a fellow Stick Runner whose work became a part of our lives. His legacy will live on through every memory, every run, and every player who grew up playing Stick Run."

Twitch said the streaming platform had quickly removed otto's channel and any video of his death.

"What took place is horrible, and the mental health and wellbeing of our community matters deeply to us," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage anyone who may be struggling to seek support, and we offer tools on Twitch to help people connect with local mental health resources in their area," they added.

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Who Was Manuel Otto?

Born in Germany in 1996, Manuel Otto was only 14 when he created Stick Run as a free-to-play game on Facebook in 2010. The popular multiplayer game allowed players to control a stick figure character who runs an obstacle course, accumulating coins and points along the way.

In a 2013 interview, Otto said he enjoyed watching animated films and developing small sketches on the computer when he was younger, until he realised that he could try his hand at making a video game.

At the time, Stick Run competed with viral Facebook video games like the ever-popular FarmVille. According to estimates, Stick Run has beeby moreed by more than 43 million worldwide, both on desktops and cell phones.