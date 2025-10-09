"Not For Money": US Influencer Fandy Livestreams Childbirth On Twitch

Popular Texas-based gaming influencer Fandy surprised her fans by livestreaming the birth of her second child, Luna Rose, on Twitch on October 8. The livestream included the full birth process, which Fandy later addressed on Instagram, explaining her decision to share such a personal moment with her online community.

Fandy, who has been active on Twitch for over ten years, said she chose to livestream the event to stay connected with her long-time supporters. In her Instagram post, she responded to criticism, saying, "There are many documented births out there. This was no different, except it was shown live, including the difficult parts."

Also Read | Left School After Class 8, Opened Shop At 15, Jabalpur Man Now Lives In Burj Khalifa



She also shared that she opted for a home birth due to a negative experience during the delivery of her first child at a hospital.

In response to accusations that the livestream was done for financial gain, Fandy clarified that she and her partner Bryan did not ask for subscriptions, set donation goals, or focus on receiving money during the stream. "We were busy," she said, emphasizing the seriousness of the moment.

Also Read | Millions Take This Painkiller, But Study Warns Of Serious Heart Risks

Additionally, Fandy announced that she has deactivated her OnlyFans account and will now focus solely on streaming. "I started as a streamer 10 years ago, and that's what I'll continue to be. My next chapter begins now," she said.