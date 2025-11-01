"Too Big For Car": Uber Driver Accused Of Refusing Ride, Threatening Twitch Star Over Weight

A disturbing incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. An Uber driver allegedly refused to serve a passenger, claiming he was "too fat," and even threatened to pull a gun on him. The shocking encounter was captured and posted by Michael on his X handle @FattyMcFatFuh.

Michael is a popular Twitch streamer with over 60,000 subscribers, known for his Call of Duty gameplay under the username @Fatty.

The video has got over 50 million views. Twitch streamer Michael captioned the video, "I'm not even kidding you my Uber driver said i am to fat for her to drive me then she said she is gonna pull a gun on me."

In the video, Michael is heard telling the driver, "I'm recording you, you just said I'm too big for your car."

The driver responded saying, "It's her car."

Michael retorts, "It's not your car, I'm not too big for your car." As the argument escalates, he says, "Are you really saying that?"

Then the driver says, "Do you want me to pull my gun on you?"

Michael then gets out of the car and closes the door.

The spokesperson also said that everyone has the right to feel welcome, safe, and respected when using the Uber app.