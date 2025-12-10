Uber Launches Goods Delivery Service, Metro Ticket Booking In Bengaluru

Uber launched its B2B logistics service, Uber Direct, in Bengaluru along with metro ticketing integration for Namma Metro, both powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this, Uber deepens its push to build connected, digital-first mobility and commerce solutions in one of India's most tech-forward cities.

According to the company, the two launches reflect its commitment to leveraging India's growing digital public infrastructure to simplify travel, delivery, and enterprise logistics for millions of users.

How Uber Direct Works

Uber clarified that the service is an enterprise-only solution, unlike Uber Courier, which consumers can book directly through the app.

With Uber Direct:

Customers can place an order on a brand's website or app

Uber would fulfil the delivery quietly in the background

The end user will not directly interact with Uber

Positioned as a plug-and-play logistics layer for enterprises, the service is live in Bengaluru with drivers currently handling deliveries of groceries, essentials, and gifts. Uber said the platform will soon expand to food deliveries, serving brands such as KFC, Burger King, Three Bolt, and several local restaurants.

Metro Ticketing On Uber App

The company's ONDC-based transit integration, already active in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, has now reached Bengaluru. Commuters can purchase QR-based Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) metro tickets on the Uber app, with UPI as the exclusive payment method. The app will also offer real-time metro information.

What Company Leaders Said

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said Bengaluru's innovation-driven ecosystem makes it the ideal choice for strengthening Uber's ONDC integrations.

"When we see Uber's wider vision, it is about going anywhere and get anything. We have 1.5 million active earners using this network. Right now we are not setting any major growth targets; we want to go one step at a time. We are focused on making sure the service quality is at the level consumers expect," Singh told NDTV.

He added, "Uber continues to offer attractive earnings to drivers. A driver using the app today can also be part of the Uber Direct service, which will increase their earning opportunities and keep them on the network longer."

Speaking about Uber shuttle, Singh said "These are early days. We are in ongoing discussions about Uber Shuttle as an additional mobility solution for Bengaluru. It is live in Delhi and Kolkata, and many consumers have liked it. We will continue talks with the government and stakeholders to bring it at the right time and in the right form."

Vibhor Jain, acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ONDC, said Uber Direct showcases the power of interoperable commerce and will help businesses access a standardised, scalable logistics backbone.

Dr T Ravishankar, the Managing Director of BMRCL, welcomed the integration, calling it a boost to seamless travel and improved first- and last-mile connectivity.

Looking Ahead

Uber plans to expand both Uber Direct and metro ticketing integrations to more cities in 2026, strengthening its role in addressing India's growing mobility and logistics needs.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)