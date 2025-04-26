Kanye West Banned On Twitch 7 Minutes After Streaming Debut

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kanye West was banned from Twitch shortly after his first stream. The controversial is well-known for making offensive and antisemitic remarks. Ye appeared on the stream wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses.

Ye, better known as Kanye West, has been banned from Twitch just seven minutes into his streaming debut on the platform. The controversial rapper appeared on the stream wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses before launching another antisemitic tirade and hurling slurs at Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community, according to a report in The Independent.

He also threw a Nazi salute while proclaiming, "Heil Hitler" and urging the followers to "wear Swastika". As the view count steadily increased on the stream, Twitch decided to purge Ye's channel.

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," read the message on the Runaway singer's profile.

While Ye's channel was nuked, video recordings of the brief stream had raked in millions of views on other social media platforms.

In one of the video clips, Ye can also be seen making a series of disparaging comments about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He added that Elon Musk had given him "free passes" to post discriminatory messages on social media.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the stream, social media users slammed Ye for exposing his racist tendencies yet again, while others applauded Twitch for taking quick action.

"Dude only created an account to say some antisemitism and anti-LGBT rhetoric. A grown ass adult went out of their way to create an account just for that," said one user while another added: "Twitch got right on that. Nice work."

A third commented: "This has to be a new world record. The fastest time to get banned on Twitch."

Kanye went live on Twitch today and got banned in 7 minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/vPYhZdsUek — yeet (@Awk20000) April 25, 2025

Twitch has banned Kanye West only 7 minutes into his first stream. pic.twitter.com/Obrgk57HsJ — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 25, 2025

Ye's antisemitism history

Ye was first accused of antisemitism in 2022 after making a series of racist remarks but managed to turn the tide after issuing an apology.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the apology read in part.

Ye's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.