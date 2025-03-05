OnlyFans Star Amouranth Shoots At Robbers Attempting To Steal $20 Million In Crypto She Flaunted Online

Twitch icon and OnlyFans star Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as "Amouranth," fought back when three armed robbers attempted to steal 20 million in cryptocurrency from her. The 31-year-old influencer was pulled out of bed and held hostage by the criminals who sought to access her investments.

Amouranth, shared a dramatic video and an account of the harrowing Sunday incident on X.

3 gun men



He screams “I got shot I got shot” after



I'm not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence



They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms… https://t.co/kVlRJGWalx pic.twitter.com/vUSUVarobk — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

According to a social media post shared by her, Siragusa was pistol-whipped after the robbers failed to gain access to her crypto assets. The incident unfolded when the thieves targeted her after she had previously flaunted her substantial fortune online, including screenshots of her Ethereum and Bitcoin balances shared in November.

"I believe I shot one of them ... I'm covered in blood, but only some of it is mine," she wrote.

"He screams, "I got shot, I got shot, after. I'm not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing, which is now evidence."

"They beat me before this video and pistol-whipped me. The pummelling felt like it would never end, and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learnt how to do in boxing; blood was streaming down my head, and my hands were beaten brown. They brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns," she wrote in the multiple posts.

Amouranth's quick thinking and ability to defend herself prevented the robbery from escalating further, though the attackers' intentions were clear. Authorities are still investigating the incident.