Millions Take This Painkiller, But Study Warns Of Serious Heart Risks

A widely used painkiller, tramadol, may not be as safe or effective as previously believed, according to a recent study published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine. The research suggests that while tramadol is commonly prescribed for pain relief, it provides limited effectiveness and could significantly increase the risk of heart disease, particularly with prolonged use. Experts caution that the potential dangers may outweigh the benefits for many patients.

The authors of the study, reviewed 19 clinical trials involving 6,506 people averaging 58 years old who used tramadol tablets for 2 to 16 weeks to treat chronic pain from conditions like fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, nerve damage, and low back pain. The analysis found tramadol provided only small pain relief, below clinically meaningful levels. More seriously, users had twice the risk of major side effects compared to placebo, mainly due to increased cardiac problems like chest pain, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. Common mild side effects included nausea, dizziness, constipation, and drowsiness. Overall, tramadol's heart risks may outweigh its limited benefits.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 51.6 million adults in the US, roughly one in five, live with chronic pain. For 17.1 million of them, the pain significantly interferes with their work or daily life. Tramadol has been widely prescribed to manage this discomfort, with 16 million prescriptions written for the short-acting opioid in 2023 alone.

Though often viewed as a "safer alternative" to stronger opioids, with fewer side effects and lower addiction risk, recent research suggests patients may need to reconsider tramadol and explore better options.