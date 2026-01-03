No 'Best' Blood Type: What A, B, AB and O Reveal About Health Risks

Most people rarely think about their blood type unless they need a transfusion. However, growing scientific research suggests that blood groups, A, B, AB and O, may influence vulnerability to certain diseases, infections and health conditions. Experts stress that no blood type is superior, as each comes with its own benefits and risks.

According to report by The New York Post, Blood type A, present in roughly one-third of Americans, may offer protection against norovirus and make individuals less attractive to mosquitoes. However, studies link this group to higher levels of LDL or "bad" cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease and early-onset ischemic stroke. Research has also associated type A blood with a higher likelihood of gastric and pancreatic cancers, as well as increased stress levels due to elevated cortisol.

People with blood type B show a lower risk of kidney stones and tick bites. Some research indicates natural resistance to diseases such as malaria and smallpox. At the same time, this group has been linked to higher chances of heart disease, pancreatic cancer, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, though scientists say more evidence is needed.

Type AB, the rarest blood group, allows individuals to receive blood from all types and plays a crucial role in plasma donation during trauma care. However, it is associated with inflammation, higher clotting risk, heart disease and pancreatic cancer. Studies have also linked AB blood to an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Blood type O, the most common, offers the lowest risk of heart attack, blood clots and stroke. It may also provide some protection against severe COVID-19. However, people with this group are more vulnerable to norovirus, ulcers, excessive bleeding and certain pregnancy-related complications.

Experts emphasise that lifestyle, diet and medical care play a far greater role in health than blood type alone.