Just 5 Weeks Of Brain Training May Cut Dementia Risk By 20 Years, Claims New Study

Dementia is a progressive neurological condition that has historically been viewed as an inevitable "fading of the mind" as one reaches advanced age, particularly the milestone of 60. However, modern research is aggressively challenging this narrative of decline. A landmark study from Johns Hopkins Medicine recently revealed that just five weeks of targeted speed-of-processing brain training can provide a protective shield for up to 20 years. This study is relevant for India, as 3.8 million people are living with dementia as of 2019, and the projected number is set to reach 11.4 million cases by 2050. The load of dementia falls on the person suffering, their caretakers, and the health infrastructure that requires them to be equipped with enough on-the-ground resources to help people manage the condition. So, this study and its discovery are not just scientific curiosity; they are critical tools for navigating the wave of people living with dementia.

What The Study Reveals

The 20-year-long study highlights the importance of "speed of processing" training for a period of five to six weeks for people aged between 65 and above. Unlike traditional rote learning, this involves computer-based exercises that force the brain to identify visual information rapidly.

The study found that participants who completed this 5-week regimen saw a 25% reduction in dementia risk over two decades. For an Indian middle-class family, where the burden of caregiving usually falls on children or a single spouse, a 25% reduction in risk isn't just a statistic; it's a lifeline that could change the way families manage the condition.

Why This Matters To Indians

To understand why this 5-week training is a game-changer, the numbers are revealed closer to home. According to the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), these findings indicate how the load of the neurological condition needs attention:

An estimated 8.8 million Indians aged 60 and older live with dementia.

By 2050, this number is projected to skyrocket to over 17 million.

In India, the prevalence rate is roughly 7.4%, but it is significantly higher in females and those in rural areas with less access to cognitive stimulation. While in urban areas, women had a higher prevalence, and their longer life expectancy is impacted, and they have caregiving challenges.

Dementia is the second leading cause of death due to neurological disorders in India. So, this discovery can offer some relief if its findings are applied as intended to the ageing population.

Breaking The Ageing Myth In India

In India, there is a common misconception that "rest" is the best medicine for the elderly. There are multiple neuroscientific studies that indicate the elderly population needs certain conditions to maintain their brain health. These conditions are as follows:

There should be safe, accessible spaces with natural light, green areas, and reduced noise.

And familiar surroundings reduce cognitive stress and confusion, which are vital for day-to-day functioning and ease, as per the BMC Geriatrics.

According to the Neurobiology of Ageing insights, structured activities like reading, puzzles, and music are shown to slow cognitive decline.

There needs to be active social engagement through group activities and community support to reduce loneliness and improve overall mental health.

However, research from the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and other Indian institutes suggests that cognitive reserve, the brain's ability to improvise and find alternate ways of getting a job done, is vital. So, engaging the elderly population in meaningful activities daily can improve their cognitive function.

How You Can Apply This Today

You don't need a high-tech lab to start caring about your brain. The goal is to move beyond passive activities like watching TV and engage in active cognitive challenges that are science-backed.

While popular in print papers, doing crossword tests makes you recall old information that can lower the risk of brain stagnation, but you need speed.

Try playing digital games that require quick tapping or identifying moving objects, but limiting their time is necessary to avoid eye strain and sending your hormones out of sync.

Interestingly, Indian research often points out that bilingualism (speaking more than one language) acts as a natural form of brain training.

If you want to challenge your brain, then learning a new language can work for your improving your brain health.

Trying to switch between Hindi, English, and a mother tongue is a brain workout in itself.

The study used a 5-to-6-week training block with booster sessions, which could boost connectivity within the brain's neurons. Think of it like a boot camp for the brain; it is short, intense, and repeated at intervals.

As lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension (both massive risk factors for dementia in India) are rampant, this study offers a glimmer of hope. People spend hours at the gym for their bodies; it's time to give the brain at least five weeks of the same dedication.

