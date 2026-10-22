Zohran Mamdani Says It Was 'Honour' To Join Hindu New Yorkers Celebrating Navratri After Failed Temple Attack

Days after an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois was foiled, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the Hindu expat community in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. Mamdani took to social media to share pictures of him taking part in the festivities, stating that it was an honour to join the Indian community in the backdrop of last week's events.

Mamdani not only joined the festivities but also indulged in garba, performed aarti, and witnessed Sindoor Khela, a traditional Hindu ritual where married women smear vermillion (sindur) on Goddess Durga.

"This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami," Mamdani captioned the post.

"We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga."

Notably, Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested after allegedly attempting to attack the temple on October 11. He has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. Mamdani reflected on the incident and urged the community to stand together against 'hate and crime'.

"It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city, especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week," said Mamdani.

"May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki."

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Mamdani, who became the first Indian-American Muslim mayor of New York City after he defeated Andrew Cuomo, has attended Hindu events in the past as well. In August, Mamdani celebrated Raksha Bandhan at India Home, a community centre for South Asian seniors in New York.

As the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, he has highlighted how growing up with both Muslim and Hindu traditions shaped his core values.