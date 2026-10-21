Anthropic Offering Rs 3.2 Crore Salary Package To Hire Human Writer. Check Details

Even though Claude can draft entire speeches and articles in seconds, Anthropic understands that true storytelling still requires a human touch. The artificial intelligence (AI) giant is looking for a full-time Executive Communications Writer in San Francisco, and they are willing to pay top money, offering a salary package between $295,000 (Rs 2.78 crore) and $345,000 (Rs 3.25 crore) to find the right person.

As per the job listing on LinkedIn, the company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of experience who can absorb technical concepts quickly and help executives refine their thinking while staying calm when fast-moving developments emerge,

"In this role, you will work closely with the Head of Executive Communications and other organization leaders to reach priority audiences in ways that compellingly communicate Anthropic's position at the AI research frontier, market-leading commercial posture, and industry-leading commitment to public benefit," reads the job description.

From drafting and editing to brainstorming ideas, the chosen candidate would be required to provide on-site event support and coordinate executive response to breaking news in close collaboration with the external communications team and other leaders.

"When circumstances dictate, you should also be capable of shaping highly technical materials that reach sophisticated audiences with deep domain experience. Because a company like Anthropic and a technology like advanced AI are unprecedented in nature, we're looking for proactive, visionary candidates who offer fresh perspectives on what executive communications might look like in the AI era.

Due to ongoing visa uncertainties, the company noted that while it offers sponsorship, it cannot guarantee a visa for every role or candidate. However, if an applicant receives a job offer, the company committed to making "every reasonable effort" to secure their visa.

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Qualifications For the Role

Have more than eight years of high-level experience

Exceptional writer and communicator, both on the page and in high-stakes, fast-moving environments

Show excellent judgment and instincts in navigating ambiguous situations

Responsibilities For The role