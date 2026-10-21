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Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Hostel, Had Messaged Doctor

Siddhesh Patil, a student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga, was found dead in his room at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

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Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Hostel, Had Messaged Doctor
Originally from Nashik, the student was suffering from mental health issues
Mumbai:

A second-year engineering student has died by suicide in his college hostel room in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Siddhesh Patil, a student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga, was found dead in his room at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. According to preliminary investigation, the student hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Originally from Nashik, Siddhesh was staying in the deemed university's hostel. He had been having difficulties with his mental health and had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past few days.

Before taking the step, Siddhesh had messaged his doctor about his distress. He had said he was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

As soon as the doctor received the message, the student's family was informed. They immediately reached out to his friends in the hostel to check on him.

However, it was too late for help to reach Siddhesh.

Matunga Police have registered a case in relation to the incident and launched an investigation.

The incident comes months after a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Sahil Wakode, died by suicide in September after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination.

The incident had triggered student protests on campus. It was the third reported case of suicide at the IIT-Bombay campus in six months.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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