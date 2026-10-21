Bhagwant Mann Stopped At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000, AAP Reacts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was slapped with a Rs 50,000 fine at the Delhi Airport after being stopped at the Delhi Airport for three hours while returning from France, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged.

In a video message shared on X, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that the chief minister was deliberately humiliated and "detained for three hours" at the Delhi Airport at night.

Pannu claimed that Mann was stopped at the airport because he went to Paris under a court order, despite the Prime Minister trying to stop him from leaving India.

"And after he left from there, a fine of 50 thousand was slapped on him," the AAP spokesperson claimed.

He alleged that the Centre "never misses a chance to not insult Punjabis".

Pannu alleged that so far, the Punjab chief minister has been stopped at least four times from going abroad. However, this time, he went to Paris under the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order.

"He (Mann) had gone there to launch Punjab's famous products at the world's second-largest food festival. The high court had clearly directed that Mann be accorded his due protocol, but such was the ill intent of the Centre that even the Consul General in Paris did not come to meet the chief minister," Pannu claimed.

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He claimed that Mann was kept waiting under excuses that his luggage was "still arriving" and was "still being checked".

"After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and was about to depart after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running after him and said that they were under 'tremendous pressure from above'," he claimed.

"Then they issued a challan of Rs 50,000. The officials themselves admitted that they were under pressure, which proves that the entire episode was carried out under orders from above," Pannu added.

According to sources within the Delhi airport's customs department, a customs duty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Mann because he failed to declare some items in his luggage. They further said that Mann was accompanied by his staff, whose luggage was also checked.

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The incident has triggered a political exchange, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj calling out the Centre's "arrogance".

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann went to Paris to launch Punjab's products at Paris. This was after he challenged Centre's not granting him the NOC. This arrogance of Centre must end. Even Ravan's arrogance ended on Dussehra," he wrote in a post on X.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were held for violating the laws.

"According to sources, they were questioned for hours over allegedly carrying more luggage or money than permitted. They reportedly failed to provide an explanation. They were eventually allowed to leave, considering Mann's position as Chief Minister. However, orders were issued to verify the bags of the entire CMO staff, including officials like Topi Sinha," Majithia said in a post on X.