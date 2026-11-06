After BJP Attack On Drugs, AAP Sends Bikram Majithia Drugs Case To Central Agency

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab appears to be preparing a political counter-offensive as the BJP sharpens its attack on the Bhagwant Mann government over the drug menace. It also comes amid speculation over a possible revival of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. In a politically significant move, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has written to the Enforcement Directorate, seeking registration of a case and investigation into an alleged Rs 736.96-crore money laundering trail involving senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The timing of the communication has raised eyebrows, as the AAP government is facing sustained criticism from the BJP over its failure to eliminate drugs from Punjab, one of the key promises on which it came to power in 2022.

The BJP has made drug use a central plank of its campaign against the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of failing to break the supply chain and control the spread of addiction. Its statewide "Nasha Mukt Punjab" campaign covering all 117 assembly constituencies, has also sought to mobilise public opinion against drug trafficking and hold the state government accountable.

For AAP, the Majithia case offers an opportunity to counter that narrative.

By bringing the alleged financial trail of an Akali leader in spotlight and referring the matter to a Central agency, the party is seeking to remind voters of the allegations surrounding the previous SAD-BJP government while questioning the BJP's stance on action against its potential political ally.

AAP Puts BJP In A Political Dilemma

The move has another dimension. The BJP, which has been attacking AAP over the drug situation, is now being confronted with a question over what action its own Central agency will take against the alleged money laundering network linked to an Akali leader.

The Vigilance Bureau's communication reportedly identifies Majithia as the alleged mastermind and primary beneficiary of the financial network. Its investigation has brought Rs 736.96 crore in alleged proceeds of crime under scrutiny, with transactions allegedly routed through family members, close associates, multiple companies and foreign entities.

Investigation findings shared by the state government claim that the alleged process involved three stages: Generation of funds, layering through multiple financial channels and integration into assets.

The probe has examined transactions involving domestic companies and foreign entities in Cyprus and Singapore. The funds were allegedly converted into properties, aircraft, investments and other assets held in the names of family members and associates.

The Vigilance Bureau has now sought the ED's intervention to investigate the money laundering angle under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Prospective SAD-BJP alliance

The development comes amid renewed speculation about a possible SAD-BJP rapprochement. The two parties governed Punjab in alliance for nearly two decades before separating in 2020 over the farmers' agitation and the now-repealed farm laws.

Majithia's position in the Akali Dal makes the case particularly sensitive. He is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and a prominent face of the party.

For AAP, the alleged money trail provides an opportunity to question the political credibility of any possible alliance between the two parties, particularly when the BJP is projecting itself as a campaigner against drugs in Punjab.

The party can now turn the spotlight on whether the BJP-led Centre will act on the Vigilance Bureau's findings or whether the political relationship with the Akalis will influence its approach. However, no renewed alliance has been formally announced.

From Defence To Offence

The political challenge before AAP is significant. Drugs remain one of the most sensitive issues in Punjab, and the BJP has been using the issue to question the Bhagwant Mann government's record.

By referring the Majithia case to the ED, AAP is attempting to broaden the debate beyond the present government's performance and bring the alleged financial networks associated with the previous Akali-BJP regime into the discussion.

The move also allows the Mann government to project the state Vigilance Bureau's investigation as an effort to pursue the alleged proceeds of crime and seek central agency intervention.

The ED's response will be crucial. If it proceeds with the investigation, AAP will have an additional political argument to counter the BJP's allegations. If there is no immediate action, the party could question the Centre's commitment to acting against alleged drug-money networks.

Majithia has denied the allegations and disputed the government's commentary on the case. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial determination.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the battle over drugs is increasingly becoming a battle over political accountability. The latest ED referral puts the BJP, SAD and AAP in the same political frame, turning the alleged Majithia money trail into another flashpoint in Punjab's evolving electoral contest.