<i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Family Task Takes A Shocking Turn As Yung DSA Admits Cheating

An emotional family task in the Bigg Boss 20 house took an unexpected turn when rapper Yung DSA made a shocking confession about his relationship. During the task, contestants received special audio messages from their loved ones, which left many in tears. When Yung's turn came, he heard messages from his brother, father and mother. But he was upset when there was no message from his girlfriend, Samiksha.

Soon after the task ended, Yung broke down while talking to Scout, who tried to comfort him. During their conversation, the rapper made a shocking revelation and said, “Kho daala re Samiksha ko, kho daala maine Samiksha ko. Main cheat kiya hai usko, bahot baar. 10 baar alag alag time. (I have lost Samiksha, I have completely lost her. I cheated on her, many times, on separate occasions).”

When Scout asked if Samiksha continued the relationship despite knowing the truth, Yung DSA explained that she was not aware of his cheating. He also said that she might have found out only after he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Before opening up to Scout, Yung DSA also got emotional while talking to Maniesh Goel and Amrapali Dubey. At that time, he did not tell them about cheating but shared his fear that he might have lost her.

While consoling him, the Bhojpuri actor said, “I am sorry. Look, in a difficult situation like this, distance can never break love, trust me. If love fades just because of distance, do you think I would have remained single for 15 years? When you love someone, you just love them, end of story. That love will always remain.”

Listening to messages from their families came with a difficult choice for the contestants. Each housemate had to decide to give up one of their two remaining lives so that another contestant could hear their family's message or save it to save themselves. Almost everyone chose to make the sacrifice.

Mahhi Vij was the only one who decided to protect both her lives. She chose to break Arishfa Khan's family recording.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Scout OP And Yung DSA 'Bullies'