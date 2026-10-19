Opposition's "Birthday Trip" Swipe At Bhagwant Mann Over France Visit Plan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's proposed visit to France has triggered a political controversy, with BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioning the purpose of the trip, the inclusion of family members and the possible use of public funds to meet its expenses.

The Opposition has questioned the timing of the proposed visit, alleging that Mann is planning to celebrate his birthday in Paris when Punjab is grappling with a drug crisis, concerns over law and order, attacks on those opposing drug trafficking and pending dearness allowance (DA) for government employees.

The Opposition's criticism has centred on whether Markfed's participation in the France trade exhibition provides sufficient justification for the chief minister's proposed visit, whether family members will accompany him as part of the official delegation and who will bear the associated expenses.

Markfed is short for Punjab State Co-op Supply and Marketing Federation.

BJP national headquarters in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh launched a sharp attack on Mann, accusing him of prioritising a family trip over the state's pressing challenges.

"Gangsters running amok when the chief minister goes for a fun trip," Chugh said, alleging the state was facing a serious law-and-order crisis while the chief minister was preparing for a foreign visit.

Chugh said reports of drug-related deaths continued to emerge from villages and neighbourhoods across Punjab, while those raising their voices against the drug trade were being targeted. He also referred to grenade attacks on police stations and concerns over the safety of police personnel, questioning the government's priorities.

The BJP leader questioned why Mann's presence in France was necessary if the invitation was specifically extended to Markfed to participate in an exhibition, and demanded that the Punjab government make public the formal invitation from the French government, the complete list of delegation members, the official purpose of the visit, the applicable rules and protocol and a detailed account of the total expenditure.

He questioned the inclusion of Mann's wife in the proposed delegation and asked who would pay for her travel and stay. Chugh linked the controversy to Punjab's financial position, pointing to pending DA for government employees, the difficulties faced by pensioners and other outstanding government obligations. He said taxpayers' money should not be used to finance private celebrations or family leisure trips.

He asked whether the French government had issued a separate formal invitation to Mann and, if so, why the letter had not been made public.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also questioned the proposed visit in a social media post, raising concerns about its purpose, the inclusion of family members and the source of funding.

"... Punjab's treasury is not a family holiday fund! Bhagwant Mann must disclose the purpose, expenses and official invitation. Punjab deserves answers, not excuses," he said.

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia weighed in on the controversy as he targeted the chief minister over the proposed France visit.

Punjab will vote in the assembly election early next year.